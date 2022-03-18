Daily news update: DA drags govt to court, Mkhwebane faces suspension and Senzo Meyiwa murder case

Citizen Reporter

Here is your daily news update. Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen has announced that his party will file urgent court papers, challenging government’s decision to extend the national state of disaster.

This follows government’s decision this week to extend the state of disaster until 15 April 2022, as it comes up with health measures to manage the Covid-19 pandemic outside of the Disaster Management Act.

Addressing the media on Thursday afternoon, Steenhuisen said there was no scientific justification for the latest extension of the state of disaster.

Busisiwe Mkhwebane during the press conference at her offices in Pretoria. Photo: Gallo Images/Antonio Muchave

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has announced that President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday sent a letter informing her of his intention to suspend her in terms of section 194 (3) (a).

According to Mkhwebane, the President’s letter comes after the Speaker of the National Assembly wrote a letter to Ramaphosa informing him of the NA’s decision to start the impeachment process against her.

Mkhwebane claims the letter in question was not sent to her.

Photo: Bernadette Wicks

The five people accused of killing Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa are expected to stand trial for his murder.

Muzikawukhulelwa Sthemba Sibiya, 34, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, 30, Mthobisi Prince Ncube, 36, and Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa, 35, appeared in the Pretoria High Court on Thursday for an inquiry on whether they had retained their current legal representatives or have engaged the services of Advocate Malesela Teffo.

The accused each confirmed to the Judge that they have terminated the services of their previous legal representatives and have appointed Advocate Teffo to represent them.

Smoke coming out of the ANC Mpumalanga offices in Mbombela. Photo: Supplied.

Police in Mbombela, Mpumalanga are looking for a middle-aged man who doused ANC provincial offices with petrol before setting it on fire.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the individual arrived at the premises on Thursday, requesting help from staffers in the office.

“He arrived in the morning, and when the office staff told him they were unable to assist him, he reached inside a bag he was carrying and took out a bottle filled with petrol.

“He then poured it on the floor and lit a match, setting the building ablaze.”

Minister of Health Dr Joe Phaahla during a visit to South Africa’s vaccine research sites on 11 February 2022 in Cape Town. Picture: Gallo Images/Daily Maverick/Leila Dougan

The public can now have a say on the new health regulations as government aims to move the country out of the national State of Disaster.

The Department of Health on Wednesday afternoon published new draft regulations, which will be part of the National Health Act, for public comment.

The regulations will ensure there are enough protective measures in order to manage the current Covid-19 pandemic as well as future outbreaks.

“The proposed regulations aim to introduce control measures which include the surveillance and the control of notifiable medical conditions; public health measures in points of entry; management of human remains; and regulations relating to environmental health,” the department said in a statement.

(Photo for illustration by Gallo Images / Sowetan / Mduduzi Ndzingi)

Charlotte Maxeke Hospital may as well be a ghost town by the time it opens.

There have been 220 staff resignations since the fire last year and there are currently 677 vacant posts.

According to Gauteng Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi, there are 355 vacant nursing posts and more than 300 vacant healthcare-related posts.

Before the fire, the total staff complement was 4982, but this has dropped now to 4812, partly due to the resignations of 91 nurses and 68 doctors.

ANC flag. Picture: Michel Bega

The governing ANC continues to enjoy support in the rural Eastern Cape after it retained two wards in this week’s by-election.

Voter turnout was low during by-elections that took place in the Eastern Cape’s Chris Hani region and Mpumalanga on Wednesday.

In the Eastern Cape, ward 5 in Intsika Yethu and ward 1 in Engcobo in the Chris Hani district were left vacant after deaths of both ANC councillors Nolwazi Nyandana and Aphiwe Zihlangu respectively.

The ANC amassed 91% or 1 098 votes in Wednesday’s by-election from a 34.76% voter turnout.

