Daily news update: ANC vs AfriForum, Floods, Steve Hofmeyr, Bucha massacre

The ANC is reportedly threatening legal action to block AfriForum from accessing its tax records.

This after the lobby group submitted a Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) application to the South African Revenue Service (Sars), requesting the ANC’s tax records and returns from 1994 till now.

In its application, submitted last Monday, AfriForum also asked Sars whether the ANC had received any preferential treatment over its alleged unpaid taxes.

General views of the African National Congress (ANC) headquarters Luthuli House in Johannesburg, 9 December 2020. Picture: Michel Bega

Newly elected ANC Mpumalanga treasurer Mandla Msibi, who faces murder and attempted murder charges, says he will step down from his position if the ANC asks him to do so.

Msibi was nominated and elected for the treasurer position in absentia at the ANC’s Mpumalanga 13th elective conference in eMalahleni this weekend.

He was elected alongside the province’s new chairperson Mandla Ndlovu, deputy chair Speedy Mashilo, provincial secretary Muzi Chirwa and deputy provincial secretary Lindiwe Ntshalintshali.

Newly elected ANC Mpumalanga treasurer Mandla Msibi. Picture: Twitter

The ANC Mpumalanga elective conference wraps up on Sunday afternoon with an address from President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The three-day conference took place in Witbank despite an urgent court interdict application launched by two disgruntled members.

Ramaphosa said the weekend was “a significant milestone”, and commended ANC Mpumalanga for hosting a “golden standard, violence-free” conference.

Photo: Twitter

South African singer Steve Hofmeyr has come under fire from the LGBTQ+ community after claiming in a now-deleted video that the acronym includes and promotes bestiality.

Hofmeyr, who is no stranger to controversy, responded to Disney’s announcement that it would include more LGBQT+ and racial minorities in leading roles in the future.

President of Disney’s General Entertainment Content Karey Burke said that as the “mother of two queer children,” she would like to see at least 50% representation of LGBTQIA and racial minorities in lead roles.

Steve Hofmeyr slams Disney’s decision to include more racial minorities and LGBQTI+ characters in lead roles. Photo: Facebook.

A 40-year-old woman has been rescued after being trapped in the Jukskei River following heavy downpours and floods in Gauteng.

A multi-disciplinary operation including the city of Johannesburg and Gauteng Emergency Services, and the South African Police Services (Saps) water wing rescued the woman on Sunday.

Johannesburg Emergency Services Robert Mulaudzi said the woman suffered no major injuries.

The Jukskei River flows rapidly next to some of the shacks and houses built along the river banks in Alexandra, 19 January 2022, following a period of heavy rains in Johannesburg. Photo: The Citizen/Michel Bega

The SA Weather Service (Saws) has issued a warning for localised floods, disruptive rain, slippery road conditions and reduced visibility in Gauteng.

Here’s what you need to know.

Saws issued weather alerts for localised flooding and heavy downpours on Sunday evening.

Disruptive rain is predicted for Rand West City and Randfontein, and the weather service warns low-lying roads and bridges, and informal settlements are at risk of flood.

Photo: Stock

Ukraine on Sunday accused the Russian army of having committed a “massacre” in Bucha, a town northwest of Kyiv recently retaken by Ukrainian troops, where the bodies of civilians were found in the streets.

This is what we know at this stage about what happened in Bucha.

Bucha, a commuter town of around 37,000 outside Kyiv and the nearby town of Irpin, saw fierce fighting since Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February 2022.

Bucha was occupied by the Russian army on the third day of the war, on 26 February and remained inaccessible for more than a month.

Graphic content: Communal workers carry a body of a civilian man in town of Bucha on 3 April 2022. Photo: AFP/Sergei Supinsky

