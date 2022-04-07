Brian Sokutu
Senior Print Journalist
2 minute read
7 Apr 2022
9:34 pm
‘Incompetent’ Cele ‘must be fired’ for Diepsloot tragedy, say opposition parties
Brian Sokutu
Congress of the People spokesperson Dennis Bloem called for the firing of Cele, as the party regarded him as 'a danger to the safety and security of the country'.
Police minister Bheki Cele in Diepsloot after the most recent incident of violence where Elvis Nyathi was killed and burnt in mob attack, 7 April 2022, Johannesburg. Picture: Jacques Nelles
Read more on these topics