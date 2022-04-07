Brian Sokutu
Senior Print Journalist
2 minute read
7 Apr 2022
9:34 pm
News

‘Incompetent’ Cele ‘must be fired’ for Diepsloot tragedy, say opposition parties

Brian Sokutu

Congress of the People spokesperson Dennis Bloem called for the firing of Cele, as the party regarded him as 'a danger to the safety and security of the country'.

Police minister Bheki Cele in Diepsloot after the most recent incident of violence where Elvis Nyathi was killed and burnt in mob attack, 7 April 2022, Johannesburg. Picture: Jacques Nelles
With crime spiralling out of control in Diepsloot, where a marauding mob on Tuesday stoned and burnt to death Zimbabwean Elvis Mbhodazwe Nyathi, opposition parties have piled pressure on Police Minister Bheki Cele, with the EFF blaming him for being “incompetent and self-obsessed”. A leading independent security analyst, Dr Johan Burger, said Diepsloot, north of Johannesburg, reflected a microcosm of a much deeper policing crisis in South Africa: the collapse of the Crime Intelligence (CI) division, with an exodus of capable intelligence officials during the reign of the disgraced Richard Mdluli. In its strongest condemnation of Cele, the EFF said...

