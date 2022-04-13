KwaZulu-Natal declared disaster area after deadly floods

Faizel Patel

KwaZulu-Natal has been declared a disaster area after torrential rains battered the province over the past several days.

At least sixty people have died in the disaster and many are still missing.

Emergency services are now scrambling to assist hundreds of residents who have been displaced by the floods after their homes were damaged and washed away.

Residents housed in temporary shelters

Some residents are being housed in temporary shelters with NGO’s going to great lengths to assist those impacted by the floods.

The catastrophic flooding in various parts of eThekwini have impacted road networks, infrastructure, and major highways.

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Premier Sihle Zikalala told the SABC that a number of steps have been taken to address the destruction caused by the floods.

“The first thing, we have declared the state of disaster. Then we are embarking as a second step on collecting the information and ensuring emergency interventions in all areas, that includes ensuring that all people have accommodation. Those who have had their houses destroyed. It also includes ensuring that people have food and clothes to wear and to sleep, they’ve got shelter.”

Zikalala said the province is also assessing the damage to the infrastructure in the province.

Looting incident

He has condemned a looting incident that was reported in the south of Durban.

Clearly there are those elements who take advantage when there are problems and would take advantage to do their own thing. The looting that took place in the Umlazi areas we condemn it, in strongest terms. Police were part of those who were trying to save the communities affected by the storm.”

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa is visiting flood-stricken parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday to offer support to affected communities and assess the response of government and civil society to the situation.

Ramaphosa’s visit follows meetings on Tuesday evening of the National Disaster Management Centre and the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Disaster Management.

Ramaphosa will be accompanied by Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele, Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Minister of Police General Bheki Cele.

ALSO READ: LIVE: KZN floods – Eskom suspends load shedding in KwaZulu-Natal