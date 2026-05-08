Police inaction leaves women with disabilities without justice

Tzaneen families say suspects named by disabled sisters remain free, with police making no arrests despite reports and case numbers.

Police are facing mounting accusations of reluctance to investigate rape cases, with victims and families alleging that reported incidents remain unresolved and suspects unpunished.

Residents of Tzaneen, Limpopo, alleged several rape and attempted rape incidents that were reported last year remain unresolved and suspects were not arrested.

Family say police ignore rape reports involving disabled victim

A woman, whose disabled sister from Dan village in Tzaneen was allegedly raped by two men last year, said her family opened a case but police did not act.

“My 23-year-old sister told police who raped her but there have been no arrests,” she said.

“We found out about this when questioning her about her pregnancy. She was refusing to talk to us. But after reporting the matter to the police, she told them she was sleeping with two men.

“She even mentioned their names, but no investigation was conducted.”

In another case, it is alleged that around last August, at GaSekororo village, a 36-yearold man allegedly kidnapped a 19-year-old mentally challenged woman and took her to the bushes, intending to rape her.

But she was rescued by community members, who later alerted the police.

Foundation demands probe into inaction

“We opened a case but the suspect has not yet been arrested and we have not been updated about the case,” said her relative, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim.

A civil society group, Elizabeth Home Foundation (EHF), has written a letter to the office of the Limpopo police commissioner complaining about the police’s failure to act.

“Police failure to act must be investigated because most of the rape incidents are reported, but no arrests are made,” said EHF founder Elizabeth Shingange.

“Many people have approached us asking for advice regarding their pending cases. We demand that this police inaction must be investigated.”

A psychologist, who asked not to be named, has also confirmed police were reluctant to investigate rape cases, especially those involving women with disabilities.

“In some cases, the women were abducted and taken to wherever the rape would take place,” said the psychologist.

Report officers to station commanders/commissioners

“A father caught a man raping his daughter on two occasions. He reported the matter to the police, but nothing was done. He ended up attacking the suspect and he was arrested.”

Brenda Madumise-Pajibo, director of the feminist organisation, Wise4Afrika, has advised complainants to report officers to their station commanders or the provincial commissioner.

“Many organisations dealing with gender-based violence can assist,” said Madumise-Pajibo.

“They must document every encounter or engagement with the police and keep a record of it. The police fail those who are mentally okay, what about those who are mentally challenged? They are not listened to, let alone seen.”

Prof Witness Maluleke, a senior criminologist from the University of Limpopo, said the complaints should be lodged with the commander of the detective unit.

“If their case is not prioritised, they must report this to the station commander. Additionally, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate and Civilian Secretariat for Police Service can be the next steps to intervene.”

Saps in disarray

Willem Els, a criminologist from the Institute for Security Studies, said the SA Police Service was in disarray.

“We really sit with a big problem when it comes to investigations,” said Els.

“We know that our detection rate is very low. The last detection rate that they mentioned was something like just over 12%, and that means that just over 12% of all cases that are reported end up in court and with a conviction and a sentencing.”

The Citizen provided case numbers to track the progress of investigations and Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba promised to give more information. He had not done so by the time of publication.