Gauteng Traffic Police issues warning to motorists who disregard road rules this Easter

Citizen Reporter

Ahead of the Easter long weekend, Gauteng Traffic Police has urged motorists, particularly public transport operators, to save the lives of road users by adhering to road rules and safety measures.

The Easter holiday period is usually characterised by high traffic volumes on the roads, as most South Africans embark on long-distance travelling for religious pilgrimages and holiday adventures.

Gauteng Traffic Police said on Thursday the province had over the past few years recorded a rapid increase in the number of road traffic accidents.

ALSO READ: How to avoid driver fatigue during your Easter road trip

The agency’s spokesperson Sello Maremane said they had observed that most public transport operators travel long distances without taking periodic rests and risked fatigue in order to maximise profits.

Maremane warned against this practice saying it compounded the traffic safety situation further.

“The rush to make profits by public transport operators especially during the Easter season period often results in various forms of dangerous driving such as reckless and negligent driving, disregard to traffic signals, excessive speeding, passengers overloading and unsafe overtaking.

“These traffic contraventions often lead to fatal crashes,” he said in a statement.

Road safety activations

The Gauteng Traffic Police and various law enforcement agencies said they would lead a series of heightened law enforcement operations and road safety activations at identified freeways and hazardous locations this long weekend.

The agency also issued a stern warning to drivers who continue to conduct themselves with impunity.

“The Gauteng Traffic Police will not hesitate to act decisively against drivers who disregard the rules and regulations of the road and endanger the lives of road users during the Easter season long weekend.”

Maremane said the provincial Department of Community Safety would further complement law enforcement initiatives this Easter season by deploying community patrollers at identified public transport hubs to provide help and support to the general travelling public in an effort to save lives.

The following freeways and routes were expected to be busy this Easter season.

N3 Johannesburg to Durban

N12 Johannesburg to Potchefstroom

N1 Pretoria to Polokwane

N1 Johannesburg to Bloemfontein

N4 Pretoria to Rustenburg

N4 Pretoria to Mpumalanga

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe