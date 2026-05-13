Old spec Toyota Starlet scores zero stars in crash test

It is worth noting that an updated version of the Toyota Starlet was introduced locally in September 2025 and now has six airbags as standard across the range.

The Automobile Association (AA) has once again expressed disappointment following the latest #SaferCarsForAfrica campaign crash test of the old spec Toyota Starlet. Which has resulted in a crash test rating of zero stars for adult occupant protection.

The #SaferCarsForAfrica campaign represents a partnership between the Global New Car Assessment Programme (GNCAP) and the Automobile Association of South Africa (AA). Together they anonymously buy entry-level vehicles in South Africa. And then ship them to Europe and submit them to global standard crash tests.

The was the most recent #SaferCarsForAfrica vehicle to be tested and receive a rating from GNCAP. With the vehicle demonstrating serious failures in the protection offered to occupants.

This was mainly in side impact testing due to the lack of restraint systems like side body and side head airbags. These findings, in conjunction with a structure that could not provide adequate protection, led to the final zero star rating.

“Toyota has updated this model in the South African market. It now comes with new safety features fitted as standard. We welcome this improvement in safety equipment. And we will put the revised model to the test very soon,” says Bobby Ramagwede, Chief Executive Officer of the AA of South Africa.

About the #SaferCarsForAfrica campaign

The #SaferCarsForAfrica campaign. And similar campaigns by the GNCAP. In other parts of the world, was created to champion the fair treatment of motorists in countries without mandatory vehicle crash test programmes.

The GNCAP is a UK-registered charitable organisation that works to democratise vehicle safety in support of the UN Global Goals. Between 2014 and 2026, the organisation has completed more than 100 safety assessments