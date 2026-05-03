Peak traffic warning as thousands head back to Gauteng on N3 Toll

Peak conditions may lead to slow-moving traffic, congestion, and delays, particularly through active construction zones.

As the long weekend draws to a close, the N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) says nearly 2 000 cars were reported to be heading in a northbound direction towards Gauteng and other areas.

Traffic is expected to peak on the N3 on Sunday as thousands return home, with many starting work on Monday and children returning to school.

Traffic

N3TC chief operating officer Thania Dhoogra said in the last hour, more than 1 800 vehicles per hour were travelling along the N3 Toll Route.

Dhoogra said peak conditions may lead to slow-moving traffic, congestion, and delays, particularly through active construction zones on the N3 Toll Route, where traffic flow may be restricted to a single lane and speed limits may be reduced.

“Motorists are warned to be prepared for possible traffic backlogs and delays on the route, in construction areas, and at toll plazas. Law enforcement officers may also implement additional traffic management measures to control traffic flow and protect the safety of all road users,” said Dhoogra.

“Please adhere to warning signs and follow all instructions from law enforcement teams on the ground. Drive with patience and care, stay focused, increase your following distance, and avoid distractions. “

Peak Traffic

Dhoogra warned that peak traffic conditions place additional pressure on drivers, which may lead to fatigue and a loss of concentration.

She urged motorists to take precautions and respect the rules of the road at all times.

“Under the current conditions, more frequent rest stops are advisable.

“Working with the authorities and adopting a defensive driving style go a long way towards ensuring your safety and that of all other road users you share your journey with. Thank you for doing your part,” said Dhoogra.

The N3TC manages a 415km section of the N3 highway – the N3 Toll Route – between Cedara in KwaZulu-Natal and Heidelberg in Gauteng.