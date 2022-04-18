Daily news update: KZN floods death toll rises, Zanzibar tourism trends, load shedding returns

Citizen Reporter

Sihle Zikalala during a visit to Tshelimnyama township in Marrianhill, to inspect the devastating impact of the floods along with King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini, Dr Patrice Motsepe, Dr Precious Moloi Motsepe of the Patrice Motsepe foundation and the Mayor of Ethekwini Mxolisi Kaunda | Picture: Supplied

Speaking during a live briefing on Sunday afternoon, KwaZulu Natal Premier Zihle Zikalala confirmed that the official KZN floods death toll had risen to 443 with 63 people still missing.



As of Saturday, the death toll stood at 398, with 27 people still missing.

He also confirmed, as outlined in previous briefings and TV interviews, that a KZN floods war room had been established comprising various provincial stakeholders.

Load shedding | Picture: iStock

After a relatively incident-free weekend, Eskom has announced that it would be implementing Stage 2 load shedding from 4pm on Sunday afternoon.

“Load shedding will, regretfully, continue until 5am on Wednesday, 20 April, depending on the level of breakdowns. Loadshedding is implemented only as a last resort to protect the national grid,” explained the power utility in a statement after apologizing to the public.

Zainab Oladehinde Zanzibar Twitter thread | Picture: screenshot

Over the past 24 hours, island destination Zanzibar has found itself trending for all the wrong reasons and this has prompted statements from the country’s government and official tourism bodies.

It all began when a young Nigerian woman, named Zainab Oladehinde, shared a horrific experience she had at a particular hotel a year ago when she travelled to the destination for a solo holiday to celebrate her 23rd birthday. She detailed as much of her ordeal as she could in a lengthy Twitter thread complete with pictures, videos and screenshots.

Photo: The Citizen

Law enforcement officials have arrested the brother of kidnapping mastermind Faizal Charloos in Lenasia on Sunday, in relation to the spate of kidnappings plaguing the suburb and other areas in the south of Johannesburg. Authorities also pounced on wanted suspect Irfaan Adamjee (known as “Muffins”).

A source close to the investigation who was at the scene, told The Citizen that Muffins was considered dangerous after he threatened a Lenasia resident last week.

KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala during the media briefing on the update on the fight against Covid-19 infections in KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart

Following claims that he had received his own municipal water tanker outside his home as alleged in a viral video, KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala has rubbished these claims.

Speaking during a media briefing on Sunday held to provide updates regarding the KZN floods, relief efforts and mop-up operations, Zikalala addressed the video posted on TikTok and Twitter showing a water tanker stationed outside his home.