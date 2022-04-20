FNB pledges R7.5 million towards relief efforts in KZN following devastation caused by floods

Citizen Reporter

One of South Africa’s big five banks, First National Bank (FNB) announced it will be pledging R7.5 million to help with the severe impact of flooding in Kwazulu-Natal (KZN).

Their contribution to holistic relief efforts assists the vulnerable in rebuilding communities and infrastructure.

“Our holistic relief efforts are a continuation of our ongoing commitment to promoting a culture of care, uniting South African citizens from all walks of life and harnessing the power of collaboration and partnerships,” the statement from the bank read.

The bank says it pledges the money to support humanitarian organisations in providing necessities such as shelter, food, medical and hygiene supplies to affected communities as well as early childhood centres (ECDs) in the province.

FNB says it will also quicken the insurance claims for individuals and business clients.

“In addition, we are leveraging our digital platform to enable our clients and employees to donate money and eBucks to charitable causes through nav» Care on the FNB App,” the statement added.

They say they also restored 98% of their branches and 95% of the ATMs in KZN that were damaged by the floods.

“To ensure the continued availability of our banking services in KwaZulu-Natal, we have accelerated the restoration of our infrastructure that was damaged by the floods,” the statement added.

The bank will continue to assess the need for mobile banking solutions in communities where infrastructure restoration may take longer than anticipated.

“In this time of need, it is vital that we join hands for the common good and remind ourselves of the spirit of ‘ubuntu’ that distinguishes our country and people, the statement concluded.

