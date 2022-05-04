Police activate 72-hour plan to find Hillary Gardee’s killers

Citizen Reporter

Mpumalanga police have set up a 72-hour activation plan hours to find the suspects behind the murder of Hillary Gardee, the daughter of former EFF secretary-general and attorney, Godrich Gardee.

This follows Police Minister Bheki Cele and National Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Fannie Masemola’s visit to the Gardee family home on Tuesday in Mbombela, previously known as Nelspruit.

[WATCH] Minister Cele reveals that the @SAPoliceService have activated a 72 hour activation plan to find the killer or killers of Hillary Gardee. pic.twitter.com/mIjUxdWZse— Lirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) May 3, 2022

Hillary’s body was found in the Ehlanzeni District in the Sabie area just outside Mbombela, four days after she was reported missing.

The 28 year old was last seen on Friday at Spar Supermarket in Mbombela wearing a black top and black trousers.

She was with her adopted three-year-old daughter when she was abducted. The child was found unharmed.

Police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli on Wednesday morning said police were following all leads, including CCTV cameras, to find suspects.

“The investigation team that has been set up they are going to make sure that they follow every lead and every information and evidence that they have gathered to make sure that they crack the case,” Mdhluli told Newzroom Afrika.

“We are hopeful because throughout the night they have been working had to make sure that before that 72 hours lapses, they’ve got something concrete.

“We believe that within a space of time they will be able to put those responsible [for the murder of Hillary] behind bars.”

Police would not be drawn on speculating on the motive behind Hillary’s killing, but said this would form part of the investigation.

Malema to visit Gardee home

Meanwhile, EFF leader Julius Malema is expected on Wednesday to visit the Gardee family home to pay his condolences.

Malema is expected to arrive in Mbombela at 12pm.

The EFF on Tuesday described Hillary’s murder as “heart-breaking”, saying would provide a helping hand to the family.

Hillary was born in Lagos, Nigeria, in 1994 and was a student at the University of South Africa (Unisa), studying IT part-time, while running her own IT business, according to the EFF.

“The family at this time is still reeling from the terrible news of the loss of their child, and as such is not in a position to speak to the media or the public,” the EFF said in a statement.

[SCENE OF CRIME] Minister Cele and the @SAPoliceService management are now receiving a report from the investigating team at the crime scene where the body of Hillary Gardee was found at the Ehlanzeni district in the Sabie area just outside Nelspruit. pic.twitter.com/BU1CjI2k0V— Lirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) May 3, 2022

