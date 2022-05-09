Four Harmony Gold employees die after mud wall collapse

Citizen Reporter

Four Harmony Gold employees died on Saturday at the company’s Kusasalethu mine, near Carletonville after a mud wall collapsed.

Harmony Gold on Monday said the incident happened while the workers were cleaning an underground mud dam.

The company’s head of communications, Sihle Maake, said the area was closed and investigations into the infrastructure maintenance-related incident were underway.

“The families and relevant authorities were immediately informed and the affected area has been closed, pending an in-loco investigation,” Maake said in a statement.

Peter Steenkamp, the chief executive officer of Harmony, sent his condolences to the workers’ families.

“We are deeply saddened by this incident. At Harmony, we view our employees as part of the larger family.

“Our priority is now to support the families of the deceased and everyone affected by this tragedy”, said Steenkamp.

In March this year, a miner working in Harmony Gold’s Doornkop mine in Johannesburg lost their life after a mine-related material car incident.

In October last year, two Harmony Gold workers were fatally injured following a seismic event resulting in a fall of ground at its Kusasalethu mine, near Carletonville.

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

