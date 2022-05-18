UCT probing sexual assault allegations against professor

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

The University of Cape Town (UCT) has launched an investigation into the sexual assault of a student, allegedly by a professor at the university.

This after a student accused a UCT professor of raping her on the university premises.

“I reported this to UCT and for months they failed to act/suspend rapist. UCT has instructed me to not report the matter and keep it ‘internal’. I received threats from rapist. I’m in witness protection,” tweeted the student on Wednesday.

She further alleged the university funded the alleged perpetrator’s legal fees.

‘Student refused help from the university’

Taking to social media, UCT vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng claimed the student had refused help from the university.

“She must say what her real agenda is,” tweeted Phakeng.

The university said it was aware of the incident and said it was an ongoing matter that is being jointly addressed by specific departments in government in collaboration with UCT.

“The independent investigation must be allowed to conclude,” said the university in a statement.

The incident was being investigated by the SAPS, Western Cape government as the alleged perpetrator is a joint staff member between the government and UCT.

“The student has been offered support available at the university and referrals to relevant external organisations. The student is at liberty to choose not to use these services,” it said.

UCT further denied paying any legal fees for anyone involved in this or any other legal case.

“UCT is not at liberty to discuss this further in the public domain but can state that the matter is being dealt with and reviewed by the relevant and appropriate independent investigation panels.”

In a statement, the UCT SRC called on victims to lodge officials cases.

“The survivor account on Twitter has been brought to our attention and we shall respond with a survivor-centred approach to condemn such grievous acts. We urge the survivors to reach out to lodge official cases until we reach a sustainable solution in eradicating GBV in our premises.

“We further continue to share the frustration and devastation of survivors that have been subjected to emotional and physical violence. The issue of GBV in UCT is a devastating pandemic that calls for management to account for the safety of its students.”