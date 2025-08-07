UCT racialised marking claims ‘deeply shocking’ – Parliament demands urgent probe

UCT told The Citizen it has noted the serious allegations and has begun a preliminary fact-finding process.

The Portfolio Committee on Higher Education has called for an urgent and transparent investigation into allegations that some lecturers at the University of Cape Town (UCT) deliberately awarded higher marks to white students while disadvantaging black students.

Chairperson of the committee, Tebogo Letsie, on Wednesday described the allegations as “deeply concerning and shocking”, saying they threaten the values of South Africa’s democracy and constitutional commitment to equality.

“It is unfathomable that such discriminatory practices could be happening at one of our prestigious institutions of higher learning in a democratic South Africa,” Letsie said.

Concerns raised

The allegations stem from concerns raised by a former head of department within UCT’s Faculty of Social Development, who reportedly attempted to address the matter through internal university processes but failed to get a resolution.

“These are very serious allegations, which paint a picture of calculated actions with a desired outcome,” Letsie said.

“The fact that these allegations were first picked up by a former head of department who tried to use internal systems and channels to correct this without success is a clear indication that there are people still hell-bent on perpetuating past injustices.”

UCT launches preliminary probe

UCT said on Thursday it has noted the serious allegations and has begun a preliminary fact-finding process.

“UCT, through the Office of the Vice-Chancellor, is at this stage not formally aware of any previous or ongoing investigation by the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET),” the university told The Citizen.

“The university’s formal records do not indicate receipt of any previous correspondence or report directly from the DHET in relation to this matter.”

The university added that the allegations predate its current administration, and it is considering launching a formal internal inquiry.

“UCT will, as a matter of urgency, liaise with the DHET around the status of the previous report, as well as around what appears to be a new set of allegations made by the complainant,” the statement said.

“The university will cooperate fully in any processes by the DHET.”

UCT reaffirmed its commitment to academic integrity and accountability, pledging full cooperation with any investigation by the department.

‘Systemic discrimination’

Letsie said the alleged conduct, if proven, reflects systemic discrimination that undermines black students’ access to fair academic evaluation.

“It cannot be that black students have to fight so hard for spaces and funding at institutions of higher learning… [only to] find their fate being decided by unscrupulous individuals,” he added.

Calling the situation a “betrayal to our founding constitution”, Letsie urged Deputy Minister of Higher Education Buti Manamela to prioritise the matter and fully investigate the claims, given the sensitivity and potential evidence already in the department’s possession.

“As a committee, we intend to see to it that this matter receives our undivided attention, and we are hopeful that UCT will also cooperate with processes to uncover the truth,” he said.

