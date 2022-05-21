City power working around the clock to repair outages in several parts of Joburg

Kgomotso Phooko

City Power said it is repairing electrical faults and power outages unrelated to load shedding in various parts of Johannesburg after receiving a number of complaints from residents.

The power utility said it has beefed up the number of technicians to reduce the call backlog in the affected areas.

“The most affected area are the medium voltage outages from Hursthill SS, which has been tripping on overload,”said City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena.

Mangena said the outages are part of a backlog that have been building up since Friday.

NOW READ: Eskom announces stage 4 load shedding

The affected areas include:

Coronationville

Hursthill

Newlands

Crosby

Claremont

Bosmont

Wesbury

Newclare

Pennyville

Riverlea

The utility said some outages are due to overloading on the network, adding that the cold weather conditions and stage 4 load shedding increased the pressure on their infrastructure.

“The team is attending to possible causes that include multiple cable faults, overloading due to cold weather and vandalism among others,”added mangena.

Mangena said their teams are also dealing with several unrelated low voltage outages that are affecting Greymont, Craighall Park and Homestead.

City Power said it was also restoring power to River Club and surrounding areas after the Bryanston substation tripped due to load shedding.

“The team is also restoring power outages in Randburg and surrounding areas,” City Power said.

ALSO READ: Load shedding crisis as Eskom breakdowns hit new record