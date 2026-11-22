From lycra-clad riders and determined faces to the city's iconic landmarks, the race offered plenty of moments worth capturing along the way.

Thousands of cyclists took to the streets of Johannesburg for Ride Joburg, turning the city into a giant cycling route for the day.

From the Nelson Mandela Bridge to the sweeping urban roads, riders tackled the challenge on two wheels, while spectators watched the spectacle unfold across the city.

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Cyclists cross the Nelson Mandela Bridge as they take part in the Ride Joburg cycle race, 22 November 2026, in Johannesburg. The 97km race takes riders through Johannesburg’s northern suburbs, the CBD, Soweto and Nasrec before looping back to the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit, where the race started and finished. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Cyclists cross the Nelson Mandela Bridge as they take part in the Ride Joburg cycle race, 22 November 2026, in Johannesburg. The 97km race takes riders through Johannesburg’s northern suburbs, the CBD, Soweto and Nasrec before looping back to the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit, where the race started and finished. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Cyclists make their way through Joburg on the M1 North as they take part in the Ride Joburg cycle race, 22 November 2026, in Johannesburg. The 97km race takes riders through Johannesburg’s northern suburbs, the CBD, Soweto and Nasrec before looping back to the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit, where the race started and finished. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Cyclists make their way through Joburg as they take part in the Ride Joburg cycle race, 22 November 2026, in Johannesburg. The 97km race takes riders through Johannesburg’s northern suburbs, the CBD, Soweto and Nasrec before looping back to the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit, where the race started and finished. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Cyclists make their way through Joburg as they take part in the Ride Joburg cycle race, 22 November 2026, in Johannesburg. The 97km race takes riders through Johannesburg’s northern suburbs, the CBD, Soweto and Nasrec before looping back to the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit, where the race started and finished. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Cyclists cross the Nelson Mandela Bridge as they take part in the Ride Joburg cycle race, 22 November 2026, in Johannesburg. The 97km race takes riders through Johannesburg’s northern suburbs, the CBD, Soweto and Nasrec before looping back to the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit, where the race started and finished. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Cyclists cross the Nelson Mandela Bridge as they take part in the Ride Joburg cycle race, 22 November 2026, in Johannesburg. The 97km race takes riders through Johannesburg’s northern suburbs, the CBD, Soweto and Nasrec before looping back to the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit, where the race started and finished. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Cyclists cross the Nelson Mandela Bridge as they take part in the Ride Joburg cycle race, 22 November 2026, in Johannesburg. The 97km race takes riders through Johannesburg’s northern suburbs, the CBD, Soweto and Nasrec before looping back to the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit, where the race started and finished. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Cyclists cross the Nelson Mandela Bridge as they take part in the Ride Joburg cycle race, 22 November 2026, in Johannesburg. The 97km race takes riders through Johannesburg’s northern suburbs, the CBD, Soweto and Nasrec before looping back to the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit, where the race started and finished. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Cyclists cross the Nelson Mandela Bridge as they take part in the Ride Joburg cycle race, 22 November 2026, in Johannesburg. The 97km race takes riders through Johannesburg’s northern suburbs, the CBD, Soweto and Nasrec before looping back to the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit, where the race started and finished. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Cyclists cross the Nelson Mandela Bridge as they take part in the Ride Joburg cycle race, 22 November 2026, in Johannesburg. The 97km race takes riders through Johannesburg’s northern suburbs, the CBD, Soweto and Nasrec before looping back to the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit, where the race started and finished. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Cyclists make their way through Joburg as they take part in the Ride Joburg cycle race, 22 November 2026, in Johannesburg. The 97km race takes riders through Johannesburg’s northern suburbs, the CBD, Soweto and Nasrec before looping back to the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit, where the race started and finished. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Cyclists make their way through Joburg as they take part in the Ride Joburg cycle race, 22 November 2026, in Johannesburg. The 97km race takes riders through Johannesburg’s northern suburbs, the CBD, Soweto and Nasrec before looping back to the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit, where the race started and finished. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Cyclists make their way through Joburg as they take part in the Ride Joburg cycle race, 22 November 2026, in Johannesburg. The 97km race takes riders through Johannesburg’s northern suburbs, the CBD, Soweto and Nasrec before looping back to the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit, where the race started and finished. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Cyclists make their way through Joburg on the M1 North as they take part in the Ride Joburg cycle race, 22 November 2026, in Johannesburg. The 97km race takes riders through Johannesburg’s northern suburbs, the CBD, Soweto and Nasrec before looping back to the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit, where the race started and finished. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Cyclists make their way through Joburg as they take part in the Ride Joburg cycle race, 22 November 2026, in Johannesburg. The 97km race takes riders through Johannesburg’s northern suburbs, the CBD, Soweto and Nasrec before looping back to the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit, where the race started and finished. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Cyclists make their way through Joburg on the M1 North as they take part in the Ride Joburg cycle race, 22 November 2026, in Johannesburg. The 97km race takes riders through Johannesburg’s northern suburbs, the CBD, Soweto and Nasrec before looping back to the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit, where the race started and finished. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Cyclists make their way through Joburg as they take part in the Ride Joburg cycle race, 22 November 2026, in Johannesburg. The 97km race takes riders through Johannesburg’s northern suburbs, the CBD, Soweto and Nasrec before looping back to the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit, where the race started and finished. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Cyclists make their way through Joburg as they take part in the Ride Joburg cycle race, 22 November 2026, in Johannesburg. The 97km race takes riders through Johannesburg’s northern suburbs, the CBD, Soweto and Nasrec before looping back to the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit, where the race started and finished. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Cyclists make their way through Joburg on the M1 North as they take part in the Ride Joburg cycle race, 22 November 2026, in Johannesburg. The 97km race takes riders through Johannesburg’s northern suburbs, the CBD, Soweto and Nasrec before looping back to the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit, where the race started and finished. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Cyclists make their way through Joburg on the M1 North as they take part in the Ride Joburg cycle race, 22 November 2026, in Johannesburg. The 97km race takes riders through Johannesburg’s northern suburbs, the CBD, Soweto and Nasrec before looping back to the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit, where the race started and finished. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Cyclists make their way through Joburg as they take part in the Ride Joburg cycle race, 22 November 2026, in Johannesburg. The 97km race takes riders through Johannesburg’s northern suburbs, the CBD, Soweto and Nasrec before looping back to the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit, where the race started and finished. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Cyclists make their way through Joburg on the M1 North as they take part in the Ride Joburg cycle race, 22 November 2026, in Johannesburg. The 97km race takes riders through Johannesburg’s northern suburbs, the CBD, Soweto and Nasrec before looping back to the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit, where the race started and finished. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Cyclists make their way through Joburg on the M1 North as they take part in the Ride Joburg cycle race, 22 November 2026, in Johannesburg. The 97km race takes riders through Johannesburg’s northern suburbs, the CBD, Soweto and Nasrec before looping back to the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit, where the race started and finished. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

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