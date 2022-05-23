Marizka Coetzer
23 May 2022
Tshwane water woes: no end in sight

Rooihuiskraal residents endured eight hours of emergency maintenance work for upgrades.

Picture: iStock
While inconsistent, the water woes in Tshwane have seen water contaminated and undrinkable at times for the past few years. Earlier this year, Sinkwater residents were left without water for three weeks following a pipe leak from the major pipeline. This year has also been a year of power cuts for the city with the most recent water interruption on 9 May following a shutdown of Bynes Substation for essential maintenance work for 11 hours. Rooihuiskraal residents endured eight hours of emergency maintenance work for upgrades. Equipment failure at the Mapleton Booster Station that fed the Vlakfontein and Bronberg reservoirs...

