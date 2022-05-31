Best budget vehicle buys: Shop confidently with three deals

Sponsored

The entry-level segment of the South African car market remains one of the most popular and also offers the widest variety when it comes to budget vehicles.

This makes the decision about which car suits your budget and needs even trickier as buyers are literally spoilt for choice.

Best budget vehicle deals

Motus pride themselves on offering quality vehicles for those on a tight budget and these are the top three vehicles available for under R175,000.

2020 Renault Sandero Expression

Price estimate: R162,900

The Renault Sandero offers excellent value for money and a roomy cabin.

Smaller and more of a hatchback than the Duster while being more versatile than the Clio it is the kind of car that can do it all.

The 66kW engine offers commendable performance and creature comforts that include air conditioning, air bags and electric windows.

2022 Renault Kwid Expression

Price estimate: R170,900

The Renault Kwid is a good choice for motorists looking for a vehicle that offers excellent fuel economy and a raised ride height, that allows it to tackle less than perfect roads when necessary.

The Kwid is fitted with a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder engine that offers 50kW and 91Nm and is mated to either a five-speed manual or AMT gearbox.

Renault claim the Kwid will use as little as 5,3 litres per 100km. Standout features include:

Electric windows,

Air conditioning,

12v sockets,

Adaptable ergonomic seats,

An electronic driver display

2021 Kia Picanto Street 1.0

Price estimate: R174,900

The Kia Picanto has a reputation for offering one of the most premium cabins in its class as well as the most comprehensive level of standard equipment, which includes a multimedia infotainment display and a multifunction steering wheel.

Creature comforts include airbags and air conditioning.

The three-cylinder, 1.0-litre engine fitted to the Picanto Street boasts 49kW and 95Nm which Kia claim will use just 6,0 litres per 100km.

