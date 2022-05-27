Daily news update: Court blow for Zuma, energy drink tragedy and Sibanye-Stillwater wage talks

Citizen Reporter

Here is your daily news update.

Sibanye-Stillwater has begun fresh wage negotiations with labour unions in a bid to resolve the protracted strike at its gold operations.

Members of the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) have been striking over wage increases at Sibanye-Stillwater for almost three months after negotiations with the miner deadlocked.

Workers are demanding R1,000 for the surface and underground workers and 6% for the artisan miners and officials for three years, but Sibanye-Stillwater made a final offer of R850.

Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: File

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has dismissed former president Jacob Zuma’s reconsideration application for the removal of prosecutor Billy Downer from his corruption trial, the Office of the Chief Justice (OCJ) has confirmed.

This after Zuma’s lawyers, argued that Downer “has no title to prosecute” and “should be removed as the prosecutor in this case”.

Zuma also argued Downer lacked the independence and impartiality to prosecute in the trial.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi briefs media at Bryanston High School in Johannesburg, 25 May 2020. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Three pupils have died and while one is in a critical condition after consuming energy drinks allegedly given to them by their father on Thursday, Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi, has announced.

The boys, aged 6, 13, and 16, were all respectively pupils at Ratanda Primary and Khanya Lesedi Secondary Schools in Ratanda.

According to preliminary reports, the four pupils consumed energy drinks after arriving at school on Thursday.

(Photo for illustration by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

Eskom has again sounded the alarm over constant attacks on its technicians while they are out in communities repairing faults.

As the country battles to meet increasing power demands, Eskom technicians have to work around the clock to repair faults on ageing infrastructure.

They are dispatched to affected areas, often at short notice. But their jobs are growing more precarious with South Africa’s opportunistic criminals pouncing on the repairmen while they work.

Over the past three days, Eskom reported three separate incidents targeting technicians in the field, including a brutal attack where one member of staff was stabbed in the face and chest on Wednesday.

From left Neil Naidoo, Kenny Govender in middle and Mathew Pillay. Picture: Supplied

The East London Magistrate’s Court has granted bail to a senior Eastern Cape government official and two businessmen arrested for allegedly attempting to bribe two investigating officers working for the NPA’s Investigating Directorate (ID) with R3.5 million.

Eastern Cape chief director of community safety and liaison, Neil Naidoo, and businesspersons Kenny Govender and Matthew Pillay on Thursday were granted bail of R15,000, R50,000 and R15,000, respectively.

The trio faces charges of corruption, theft and defeating the ends of justice.

Screengrab of the lion attack video

There are calls for Jamaica Zoo in St. Elizabeth to provide better care and facilities for its animals after a man who taunted a lion was attacked by the beast.

A video of the incident, which has since gone viral, shows an African lion roaring and visibly angry in its enclosure while the man continues to tease the wild cat to the delight of some female spectators, who were filming the entire incident.

The man than nonchalantly continues to poke his finger through the mesh fencing which irritates the lion even more.

The situation goes horribly wrong when the king of the jungle grabs the man’s finger in its massive jaw.

New Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane and his assistant Dillon Shepard during their unveiling at FNB Stadium on Thursday morning Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs announced on Thursday that Arthur Zwane has been appointed permanent head coach on a three-year contract.

Zwane and Dillon Sheppard took charge of the team until the end of this season on a caretaker basis after the sacking of Stuart Baxter.

“We want someone who understands the philosophy and culture of the club,” said Chiefs director of football Molefi Ntseki.

Chiefs want the coach “to bring back the glory days at the club,” added Ntseki.

“We have gone through the qualities a coach has to have and he fits into that category, the experience of how to work with players and of being at the club and knowing the ins and outs.”