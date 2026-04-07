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Chiefs coach ‘proud’ after comeback win over Orbit College

Picture of Khaya Ndubane

By Khaya Ndubane

Digital Manager Phakaaathi

3 minute read

7 April 2026

11:05 am

Following the win Ben Youssef expressed great happiness with the second half.

Chiefs coach 'proud' after comeback win over Orbit College

Khalil Ben Youssef, co-coach of Kaizer Chiefs Photo: Alche Greeff/BackpagePix

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Following their 3-1 comeback win over Orbit College, Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef says the team showed a strong desire to win in the second half.

Mbulelo Wagaba put Orbit in front at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Monday afternoon, but Wandile Duba drew Amakhosi level just before half-time. 

Second-half goals from Mduduzi Shabalala and Siphephele Ndlovu then sealed a third Premiership win on the spin for Amakhosi. 

READ MORE: Chiefs fight back to cruise past Orbit again

The victory elevated Chiefs to third place on the log. They now have 39 points, one more than AmaZulu, who twice surrendered the lead in a 2-2 draw with Sekhukhune United on Monday night.

Fifth-placed Sekhukhune and Durban City, both four points behind Chiefs, are also contenders for the CAF Confederation Cup spot.

‘First half wasn’t good’

Following the win Ben Youssef expressed great happiness with the second half.”I think I’m so happy about the second half; the first half wasn’t good, I’m proud of the players,” he said before highlighting that the team “rectified” their tactical approach during halftime, improved their offensive innovation, and displayed a better mindset after being 1-0 down.

“It’s a good mindset that we were losing 1-0 and came back and won the game 3-1. We created a lot of opportunities in the second half.

“Now, we have to think about the next game. Congratulations to the fans and players.”

Meanwhile, Ben Youssef has confirmed a fresh injury setback at the club following their convincing victory over Orbit.

Amakhosi had to make changes from the team that beat Magesi FC in their previous league encounter, with Given Msimango coming in for the suspended Inacio Miguel and Thabiso Monyane slotting in at right back for the injured Dillan Solomons.

“Let me say 90% of our injury was due to contact in the game. So, we were unlucky. Every game, we will miss one player or two players, but like I said to you, 80% of our injuries are about contact. It’s bad luck,” explained Ben Youssef.

“If you look at the last few games, some people have discussed the inconsistency in the squad, but like today, the two substitutions we made were Miguel because it was about a yellow card and Solomons because of an injury.”

ALSO READ: Chiefs’ Maboe – ‘We kept on fighting’

“But I have to say thank you to the board that we have a big squad. So, every time one player is not here, there is another player who comes and does the same job,” concluded Ben Youssef. 

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Read more on these topics

AmaZulu F.C. Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs) Maritzburg United F.C. Sekhukhune United F.C.

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