Friday 27 May 2022: Asteroids, Wordle, News, Horoscope and more – What’s happening today

It’s Friday! While there isn’t much happening on 27 May 2022, it will be far from boring. An asteroid four times the size of the Empire State Building is headed our way.

It’s the biggest asteroid to pass through our region of space this year. Despite its size, however, the space rock poses no threat.

We get to live another day.

Friday, 27 May 2022 at a glance

Wave at the Asteroid, dear

Asteroid 7335 (1989 JA) orbits the sun once every 570 days or so, occasionally swinging a bit too close to Earth for our comfort.

On Friday 27 May 2022, Asteroid 7335 will pass by within about 4 million kilometres of Earth. While it’s a bit too far to see with the naked eye, we suggest tuning into the live stream below.

Watch: Asteroid live stream

In South Africa today

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) dismissed former President Jacob Zuma’s reconsideration application for the removal of prosecutor Billy Downer from his corruption trial.

Zuma’s lawyers earlier argued that Downer “has no title to prosecute”, saying he lacked the independence and impartiality to prosecute in the trial.

The former president’s case was postponed last week pending the outcome of today’s SCA ruling.

Global news today

East Timor earthquake and tsunami warning

A tsunami advisory was issued after a 6.1-magnitude quake struck off the coast of East Timor on Friday, the US Geological Survey said.

A tsunami advisory group said the quake “may be capable of generating a tsunami affecting the Indian Ocean region”.

New Star Wars series in the works

On the entertainment front, Jude Law will star in Disney’s new live-action Star Wars series, the previously unconfirmed Skeleton Crew.

Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts explained: “It’s the story about a group of kids – about 10 years old – from a tiny little planet, who accidentally get lost in the ‘Star Wars’ galaxy”.

Friday 27 May 2022 is…

Sunscreen Day

Remember when Baz Luhrmann sang: “If I could offer you only one tip for the future, sunscreen would be it”. We should have listened.

Sun damage causes painful burns, wrinkles, and of course the ever-dreaded skin cancer, and we now know how vital it is to wear and regularly reapply sunscreen when out and about.

Sunscreen Day is thus a reminder to make sure you are properly protecting yourself from the sun. Avoid direct sunlight, drink plenty of liquids and, of course, wear your sunscreen!

National Fish and Chip Day

There’s just something about the vinegary tang of a well-prepared portion of fish and chips. A true South African staple indeed.

Today may be National Fish and Chip Day in the United Kingdom, but there’s no reason for us to miss out on the fun!

Today in history

Nelson Mandela on Robben Island

Today in 1963 Nelson Mandela arrived on Robben Island as a prisoner after being arrested just outside the Natal midlands town of Howick.

It was alleged at the time that the police were informed of Mandela’s movements by an American CIA agent based in Durban.

Mandela was tried in Pretoria’s Old Synagogue and in November 1962 sentenced to five years’ imprisonment for incitement and illegally leaving the country.

Jomo Kenyatta is elected Prime Minister of Kenya

Also in 1963 – Jomo Kenyatta was elected Kenya’s first Prime Minister on this day, and became the first President of the Republic of Kenya.

A few years earlier, Kenyatta had been sentenced to hard labour and was restricted following his arrest in 1952 related to allegations of his complicity in the Mau Mau rebellion.

Wordle hint, 27 May 2022

If today’s Wordle is tripping you up, fret not; we’ve got your back. Wordle 342 is not a common word so you might need a little help.

Before you give up, though, try these tips:

Use a word with the post popular vowels – A and E – and make sure the same letter doesn’t appear twice in your guess.

Avoid letters such as X, Z and Q until later one; these are used as often as A, E, R, S and T.

I personally start the game with ARISE and MOUNT, however, RAISE and TOUCH are worthy contenders too.

Today’s Wordle starts with the Letter T. It contains two vowels, and one of them appears twice. Go you, claim your crown. You can do it!

From our readers

Eskom saboteurs continue to amaze

“If the power plants are really getting sabotaged, you’ve got to wonder if the saboteurs’ families know what they’re up to.

Imagine how the family members would react when their home is hit with double sets of two-hour

electricity cuts every day.

Or were the families warned to prepare the generators in advance?” – Plump Kara writes on 27 May 2022.

Today’s Horoscope

Aries

Things that have been out of whack in your life should begin to come back into balance, Aries. The bad news is that it may take a while for the pendulum to return to the optimal point. The good news is that this shift is taking place at all. It will be a gradual change, but you’re at a pivotal point in which you can set your sights on exactly what you want.

Taurus

The tide will start to ebb today just after it reaches its highest point. There is a pause now, Taurus, and you’ll find that things are about to pick up considerably again. The shift that’s happening within you is profound. Even though you may not notice its effects all at once, you should trust that things will be coming your way as the weeks go by.

Gemini

You may have been engaged in a battle with the facts lately, Gemini. Perhaps new information has forced you to take a step back as you contemplate the next move in your game plan. Research time is over and now you need to get back into the game with full force. When it comes to delicate issues regarding other people’s property, you should make sure to be respectful at all times.

Cancer

Goals that may have seemed unreachable in the recent past are finally starting to come into focus, Cancer. It could be that you’ve been neglecting your dreams because they only seemed to move farther away every time you addressed them. Have faith that your luck is starting to change. Be patient and you’ll find that even your wildest fantasies will start to come to fruition.

Leo

You may have had a hard time launching long-term personal projects lately, Leo. Today marks a critical starting point toward attaining your goals. Perhaps there has been some confusion or delay in this area. You’ll find that things are suddenly becoming much clearer. Move forward with projects that you’ve put off because they were too frustrating to deal with.

Virgo

Shake off the dust of the past few weeks and put the confusion behind you, Virgo. Your tremendous imagination and creative ability have been dormant lately because you may have not known how best to channel them. Perhaps they’ve been used negatively, leading to fallout in certain areas of your life. The good news is that things are changing. You should make a conscious effort to refocus this creativity in a positive direction.

Libra

Long-term projects that you’ve been working on are apt to shift into forwarding gear today, Libra. This change may be subtle, but it’s quite powerful and extremely helpful to whatever it is you have going. Dreams that may have seemed difficult to achieve now have more of a chance to actually manifest. You should take this opportunity to reset your dials and make big plans for your ideal future.

Scorpio

Parts of your life that may have recently taken a backward turn now get back on track, Scorpio. You should find that large projects involving electricity, gadgets, or any mechanical parts will finally be favoured now. Be patient, for today’s energy shift may be subtle. You should begin to feel this increase in forward motion even more over the next few weeks.

Sagittarius

Issues involving fashion, magazines, and the spoken or written word will all slowly begin to take a turn in a positive direction today, Sagittarius. You may find that these things have been somewhat obscured lately, or at least their development has been more backward than forward. The good news is that the tide is turning. You should notice over the next few weeks that things are getting back on track.

Capricorn

It could be that you’ve been losing faith in your dreams and fantasies lately, Capricorn. Now is the time to refocus on what you want and move forward with confidence. You’ve done enough reflecting and reviewing. It’s time to implement and create. Dream big and don’t let others stand in the way of your progress. Friday’s shift may be subtle, but it should indicate smooth sailing for the next few weeks.

Aquarius

Recent opposition standing in the way of long-term goals is apt to ease a bit on Friday, Aquarius. Situations surrounding these issues should become clearer, and you should have a better idea of what exactly it is that you’re up against. You’ll find that this is a very climactic time for you in a great number of ways. You will now begin to reap the rewards of what you’ve sown.

Pisces

It’s time to review your dreams and fantasies, Pisces. It could be that you’ve been neglecting them lately. Perhaps things you’ve been working toward haven’t exactly panned out the way you’d hoped. The good news is that things should be turning around in your favour starting today, Friday. Take control of your dreams and you’ll find that you can get them moving forward again.