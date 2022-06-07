Bye bye flashy cars! – Hamilton Ndlovu ordered to pay back PPE tenders’ R158 million

Kgomotso Phooko

Corruption accused Thabiso Hamilton Ndlovu has been ordered by the Special Tribunal to pay back R158 million to the state.

The Special Tribunal has declared Ndlovu’s personal protective equipment (PPE) tender worth R172 million awarded by the National Health Laboratory Services (NHLS) and associated companies invalid and unlawful.

The state has frozen and forfeited funds and properties including a string of luxury cars he famously displayed on social media two years ago.

JUST IN: PPE tenders worth R172M awarded by NHLS to Hamilton Ndlovu and associated companies declared invalid and unlawful by @TribunalSpecial. Ndlovu and associates ordered to pay back R158M. Frozen properties and funds belonging to Ndlovu and associates forfeited to the state. pic.twitter.com/iO4fm0r89o — Special Investigating Unit (SIU) (@RSASIU) June 7, 2022

Probe into tender

A probe into the validity of the PPE tender awarded to Ndlovu and his companies came after he took to social media to flash his five luxury cars, estimated to have cost about R11 million, which he had bought in one go.

The fleet of vehicles included a Jeep Grand Cherokee, a Lamborghini Urus, and three Porsches.

He later apologised for showing off his cars and conceded that his video was in “poor taste”.

After posting the vehicles online, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) received tip-offs from members of the public who alleged that Ndlovu and his companies’ wealth was derived from contracts to supply PPE to the NHLS when the Covid-19 pandemic gripped the country.

The Hawks then searched Ndlovu’s properties and NHLS offices, seizing several documents which were handed to the SIU.

While investigations to determine whether the contracts awarded to Ndlovu’s companies were legal, the Special Tribunal, sitting in Booysens, granted a preservation order prohibiting Ndlovu from disposing of his assets, money and properties pending the institution of review proceedings by the SIU.

The SIU and the NHLS then instituted a review application at the tribunal on 6 October 2021 against Ndlovu, Ndlovu Hamilton Holdings (Pty) Ltd, Hamilton Projects CC, and Feliham (Pty) Ltd.

They jointly wanted them to pay back R172,7 million to the state and have his properties forfeited by the state.

Sars bill

The South African Revenue Services (Sars) also took an interest in Ndlovu’s tax affairs after its officials saw the videos circulating on social media.

Ndlovu and his associates were slapped with R36 million of his outstanding tax bill from 2016.

The South Gauteng High Court granted Sars a preservation order to freeze his bank accounts and some of his luxurious cars.

NOW READ: Cogta official and two co-accused released on bail for alleged PPE tender fraud