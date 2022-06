There is still a group of optimistic farmers who have hopes for the future, despite the country’s challenges. Transvaal Landbou Unie (TLU) hosted a young farmer conference at the Voortrekker Monument that saw young and old farmers get together to talk about the future of farming in South Africa. Various speakers talked about the growth in the farming sector in terms of planting sustainability, new technology and methods and planning for the future. TLU SA Young Farmers committee chair Henna du Plessis said it was clear South Africa desperately needed young farmers for progress. “South Africa cannot exist without young...

There is still a group of optimistic farmers who have hopes for the future, despite the country’s challenges. Transvaal Landbou Unie (TLU) hosted a young farmer conference at the Voortrekker Monument that saw young and old farmers get together to talk about the future of farming in South Africa.

Various speakers talked about the growth in the farming sector in terms of planting sustainability, new technology and methods and planning for the future.

TLU SA Young Farmers committee chair Henna du Plessis said it was clear South Africa desperately needed young farmers for progress.

“South Africa cannot exist without young farmers, there is no way. “Agriculture has grown over the past few years thanks to the perseverance of the country’s farmers, including the young farmers,” she said.

TLU general manager Bennie van Zyl said food insecurity was a global problem.

“The war in Ukraine has created further problems of food availability. Food security is probably the biggest asset a country can have,” he said.

Bennie van Zyl at the Jong Boer conference held at the Voortrekker Mounement in Pretoria, 10 June 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Van Zyl said South Africa had enough problems as it is, without worrying about food security.

“Our country has become a crime country. It all goes back to a government that does not accept responsibility for the safety of its people. We can complain about it, or find solutions, and we choose to find solutions,” he said.

Van Zyl said that was why the country needed to produce and promote commercial farmers.

“If South Africans no longer have food on the table it would destabilise our country instantly,” he said.

Last year’s winner of the young farmer competition, Dawie Brits, said the competition had taught him a lot. Brits said he left the country in 2017, looking for a better life overseas, only to return in 2018 to South Africa to start farming.

“The grass wasn’t greener on the other side. It is much better here. I grew up on a farm and when I left, I missed it too much,” he said. Brits has been farming for four years.

“When I see how much my children enjoy the farm, I realise how true and important it is, young farmers are the future.”