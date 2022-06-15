IN PICS: Here’s what a R2.18m 1-bedroom apartment in The Rubik will look like

Cheryl Kahla

The Rubik is Cape Town’s newest skyscraper, designed by DHK Architects and currently being developed by Abland on Loop and Riebeek Street.

Some of the one-bedroom apartments feature a minimalist design with high-end finishes, floor-to-ceiling windows and state-of-the-art technology.

The Rubik: What you need to know

Retail and residential space

The state-of-the-art development consists of an 11-storey base – including retail on the ground and first floors.

Photo: DHK

Seven levels will be developed into office space while nine levels will consist of residential units. DHK says a restaurant, coffee shops and cafes will also be included.

Architects explain: “The dynamic form of the tower will be highly distinguishable, featuring stacked glass box volumes.”

Standing tall

The Rubik – a mixed-use contemporary building – will stand 89 metres high in the historical district, neighbouring the recently developed City Blocks North.

“The challenge was to maximise the structure’s mass and height while providing scale conducive to the surrounding context.”

Photo: DHK

Rotating glass volumes

One potential concern was that the building might appear overly dominant in these surroundings, thus the monolithic form was reduced.

This was achieved by breaking up the mass into “separate quadrilateral volumes”, DKH explains. “It is further decompartmentalised by rotating each volume.”

What’s more, the glass cubes will “pivot around a central axis”. The building is said to “invigorate the surrounding area and form a contemporary addition to the city’s skyline”.

The Rubik’s interior

To keep the design minimalist and modern, the building will feature stone, glass and wood finishes, coupled with wide, open spaces.

Moreover, 24-hour security will be part of the package.

Residents will be treated to spectacular views of Table Mountain and Lion’s Head, while all the amenities of the inner city – or a trip to the beach – would still be an option.

Photo: DHK

Apartment prices

Lesley Rensburg, a sales agent for The Rubik, told BusinessTech that prices for a 43-square metre one-bedroom apartment start at R2.18 million.

The most expensive apartment – a 249-square-metre penthouse on the 25th floor comes with a R16.35 million price tag.

You’d also have the option of a 73-square-metre two-bedroom-apartment for R4.25 million, or a 113-square-metre penthouse for R7.65 million.

At the time of publishing, the foundation has been laid and work on the structure is underway. The Rubik is expected to be completed by March 2024.