Ramaphosa to deliver eulogy at funeral of late AmaMpondo King Zanozuko

Citizen Reporter

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the eulogy at the funeral service of the late AmaMpondo King Zanozuko Tyelovuyo Sigcau on Tuesday.

King Zanozuko passed away late last month following a period of illness.

Ramaphosa last week honoured the late king by declaring a special official funeral category one. This category of funeral entails ceremonial elements provided by the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).

The funeral service will take place at 9 am at the Ndimakude Great Place at Flagstaff in the Eastern Cape. The service will feature military ceremonial elements in accordance with the category one status of this occasion.

WATCH LIVE: Official funeral service of AmaMpondo king, courtesy of SABC News

King Zanozuko, 47, was inaugurated as the king of the AmaMpondo nation in 2018.

According to Government Communication and Information System (GCIS), during his tenure, the king actively championed the development and progress of the AmaMpondo Kingdom and united the people to become active citizens.

“King Zanozuko Tyelovuyo Sigcau was an activist, a sports enthusiast, and a cultural curator who played a significant role to make a difference in the lives of people through various initiatives to address the social issues such as gender-based violence,” said Eastern Cape GCIS spokesperson Ndlelantle Pinyana.

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

NOW READ: AmaZulu royal family faction slams Buthelezi’s ‘dictatorship approach to royal matters’