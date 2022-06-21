Two congregants drown during baptismal ritual in Limpopo river

Lethabo Malatsi

Limpopo police have opened inquests after two baptismal candidates drowned in the Masetheko Dam in Limpopo.

Police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Mamphaswa Seabi said the duo died during a baptism ceremony conducted by a pastor in the dam on Sunday.

“A pastor was reportedly busy conducting a baptismal ritual in the said dam when four people who were to be baptised fell into the dam. One of them managed to swim out, the other, a woman, was rescued and the remaining two drowned.

“The two bodies were retrieved by divers from the SAPS search and rescue unit on the same day,” said Seabi.

The deceased were identified as Elvis Ramakgaphola, 21, and Michael Rampa, 29, of Mohodi Ga Manthata village.

Meanwhile, the provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe has urged the community to be careful and wary when using dams and rivers for any purpose, including religious activities.

This comes after a baptismal ritual in the Mogol River in Lephalale last week, in which a pastor and a church member drowned during the process of baptism.

