Carl Niehaus to sue the state for humiliation

Suspended umKhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association former spokesperson Carl Niehaus says he plans to sue the state for malicious prosecution.

Niehaus, also known as the “toy soldier”, after he apparently failed a military veterans’ verification test in the Eastern Cape, made the comment on Twitter on Monday.

Niehaus on Monday appeared in the Estcourt Magistrate’s Court in KwaZulu-Natal for allegedly contravening the country’s Covid-19 regulations last year.

He was handcuffed by KZN police while being interviewed on live television.

My darling love @noliemdluli congratulating me with the victory of the dismissal of the farcical political COVID-19 case against me.

During his arrest on 8 July 2021, Niehaus was given the option to pay an admission of guilt fine of R3,000, but he refused and opted to challenge the charges in court.

Niehaus believes the state has no case against him and that the charges he faces are politically motivated.

The Estcourt Magistrate’s Court has now ruled in his favour on Monday, dismissing the case.

Niehaus says he will now take action against the state for humiliating him.

“The farcical factional political Covid-19 case against me was this morning (Monday) dismissed by the magistrate.

“Finally, I am vindicated that there was never any case against me. It was only a political farce instigated by the Minister of Police Bheki Cele.”

“I will now proceed to sue the state for malicious prosecution. Advocate Dali Mpofu will represent me. I will never allow myself to cower, or to be intimidated,” Niehaus said on Twitter.

Niehaus seems to be a on mission to take on the whole country.

Earlier this month Niehaus called for a citizen’s arrest of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

In a statement, Niehaus said Ramaphosa must be arrested for the Phala Phala game farm robbery debacle.

“I would like to urge all of us, as concerned South African citizens, whenever and wherever we get the chance to do exactly that, and to arrest Cyril Ramaphosa immediately, and take him to the closet police station,” Niehaus said.

Niehaus also laid charges of money laundering, kidnapping and corruption against Ramaphosa last week.