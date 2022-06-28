South Africa records another case of monkeypox

Citizen Reporter

Minister of Health Dr Joe Phaahla has announced that South Africa has recorded another positive case of monkeypox, calling for vigilance.

According to Phaahla, the second patient is a 32-year old man from Cape Town, who has no travel history. This, according to the minister, suggests that there a high possibility of local transmission.

The first case of monkeypox was recorded in the country last week in a 30-year-old man from Johannesburg, who also had no travel history.

The source and linkage of cases remain under investigation and the Department of Health is working with the NICD to assess the risk for local transmission in collaboration with the WHO in line with the International Health Regulations, said Phaahla.

“The health officials will continue with contact tracing while closely monitoring the situation and alert clinicians on symptoms to look for, and if clinical picture fits with monkeypox, they are urged to complete case investigation form and send samples to testing,” said Phaahla on Tuesday.

Although monkeypox is less contagious than smallpox and causes less severe illness, the situation is slowly evolving with cases being recorded, he said.

Phaahla has urged the public to observe good hygiene practices and other preventative measures which were effective against Covid-19 in order to prevent the spread of monkeypox.

“Members of the public who experience symptoms similar to Monkeypox are urged to report to their nearest healthcare or facility for early detection and successful treatment. Port health officials continue with multi-layered screening measures which include visual observation, temperature screening and completion and analysis of travellers’ health questionnaire when entering the country through ports of entry (airports, border gates and sea ports) for early detection and successful treatment,” he said.