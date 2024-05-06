WATCH: Dozens believed to be trapped in collapsed George building

Roads in the area have been closed as emergency services work on the scene. The municipality has asked the public to not obstruct the area.

People injured and trapped are being rescued after a building under construction in George collapsed on Monday afternoon.

George Municipality Disaster Services and other emergency services are treating the injured after the incident on Victoria Street.

Unconfirmed reports state more than 20 construction workers were inside the building when it collapsed.

ALSO READ: ‘An oversight by everyone’: Shock collapse of CT club balcony raises safety concerns

‘Stay clear’

Roads in the area have been closed as emergency services work on the scene. The municipality has urged people to not obstruct the scene in their attempts to view what is happening.

The Citizen‘s sister publication, The George Herald, reported chaos had erupted in the immediate area of the collapse.

It described onlookers trying to get a glimpse of the disaster, as rescue vehicles with blaring sirens raced to and from the scene.

It also said emergency teams from Worcester and Cape Town, as well as a crane from Mossel Bay, are on their way to assist.

Relief requested

The municipality has asked the community for assistance in donations.

“Should any member of the public wish to provide drinking water, lucozade, wine gums, or any food for the services while they are on site – they must please deliver via Ivy Street at 79 Victoria St, Delplan Consulting,” the Western Cape municipality tweeted.

“A municipal official will be on hand in front of this building to collect any contributions to distribute to the service officials.”

Watch a video of the building collapse below:

Video: Supplied

ALSO READ: Public Safety MMC to ‘engage with residents’ after being implicated in Usindiso report

Municipality closed

The George Municipality issued a notice that its main offices, which are adjacent to the collapsed building, have been closed as a safety precaution.

“For inquiries, please contact the Municipality’s after-hours and emergencies line at 044 801 6300. For disaster-related matters, call the toll-free disaster number at 087 152 9999. For fire emergencies, dial 044 801 6311.

“Your cooperation and understanding during this time are greatly appreciated,” the notice read.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.