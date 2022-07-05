Daily news update: Petrol price hike, SAA deal, and Ramaphosa on Marikana judgment

Citizen Reporter

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Motorists queue to fill up their vehicles, 31 May 2022, at a petrol station in Northcliff. Picture: Michel Bega

Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe on Monday announced a massive increase to the petrol price, effective from 6 July 2022.

Various international factors play a role when a new fuel rate is determined, such as crude oil prices, the rand/US dollar exchange rate, and the slate levy.

On Wednesday, 6 July, petrol rates will skyrocket by a whopping R2.37 per litre for 93 ULP, and by R2.57 for 95 ULP.

Picture: iStock

The Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) is seeking legal advice on whether it should take action on the alleged leaking of official information relating to the South African Airways (SAA)/Takatso deal.

Fin 24 last week reported that the department’s Minister Pravin Gordhan allegedly cut out advisors and failed to consult with National Treasury on the impending SAA/Takatso deal.

“The department is seeking legal advice on action to be taken on the leakage of official information and the peddling of false and distorted information about this process,” said the DPE in a statement.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has welcomed a court ruling regarding the Marikana massacre, but slammed the “politicisation” of the 2012 tragedy.

Police on 16 August 2012 gunned down 34 striking miners and about 280 workers were arrested at the Lonmin platinum mine in Marikana, North West.

The protesting workers were demanding a salary of R12,500 and better living conditions.

Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede leaves Durban Commercial Crimes Court on 10 September 2020 in Durban. Picture: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has slammed the door on former eThekwini mayor, Zandile Gumede’s bid to be elected to a top position in the upcoming provincial conference.

Gumede, who is currently the ANC regional chairperson in eThekwini, is tipped to contest for the ANC provincial treasury position following an endorsement by her supporters in the region.

Picture: iStock

Eskom said it would continue with stage six rolling blackouts from Monday afternoon, with varying stages throughout the week. Here’s what your load shedding schedule looks like.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said a 7% wage increase is currently being discussed but unions have not yet reached an agreement.

Some workers have returned to their posts but it is still not enough to make up for the maintenance delays and restore the wobbling power supply.

A nurse walks towards an open door along a hospital corridor in a medical ward at a local hospital in Harare on April 26, 2022. (Photo by Jekesai NJIKIZANA / AFP)

The Gauteng health department has promised to pay trainee nurses by the end of this week, after the health workers hadn’t been paid their salaries for three months.

The pledge from the health department comes after the Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) warned of mass strike action.

Gauteng Health DDG for Corporate Services, Basani Baloyi, said the nurses have not been paid due to a system glitch and budget issues.

Police spokesperson Selvy Mohlala said the two sets of twins were burnt beyond recognition. Photo: Supplied/Saps

Four children died in Hendrina, Mpumalanga, after a shack caught fire early on Monday morning.

The children were two sets of twins – two 13-year-old girls and two eight-year-old boys.

Police spokesperson Selvy Mohlala said from the information they received, two shacks in one yard caught fire when power was restored after load shedding.

Businessman and polygamist, Musa Mseleku. Picture: Instagram

In the fifth season of Uthando Nes’thembu, businessman and polygamist Musa Mseleku hinted that he was seeing another woman outside of his polygamous marriage, and that he was considering making her his fifth wife.

Although it is expected for a polygamist to take on many wives throughout his life, the businessman received backlash from his four wives because he had promised that he would not get married again.

Orlando Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza is upset at unsolved murder of Senzo Meyiwa Photo: Gallo Images/Foto24/Cornel van Heerden)

Orlando Pirates boss Irvin Khoza has opened up about the pain he still feels eight years after the death of his club’s former goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa.

Khoza says the fact is that they still do not know what happened on October 27, the day Meyiwa was killed. Meyiwa was killed at then musician girlfriend Kelly Khumalo’s mother’s house in Vosloorus.

Danny Jordaan wants Fifa to investigate any suspicious betting patterns in the Bafana-Ghana match on Sunday. Picture: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix.

South African Football president Danny Jordaan says the association has intensified its fight against match-fixing after incorporating an integrity officer, who works with the South African Police Services’ Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, commonly known as the Hawks.

Jordaan sounded irked by teams fighting for spots either at the top of the league or trying to avoid relegation, saying it makes no sense to not report a case of suspected match fixing or an irregularity only at the end of the season.

Formula 1 owner Liberty Media is still hopeful of clinching a deal that will see F1 return to South Africa in 2023.

South Africa’s hosting of a Formula 1 race after almost three decades has taken a massive step towards realisation with the reported addition of Kyalami to next year’s provisional calendar.

Amidst ongoing rumours over the last two months alleging a return for the first time since 1993, Dutch newspaper, De Telegraaf, reports that Kyalami forms part of the interim race programme for 2023, which could comprise 24 races depending on the situation in China.