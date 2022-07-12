Bheki Cele’s ‘hat too tight’ for his brain – SA responds to minister’s comments about tattoos

Citizen Reporter

Police Minister Bheki Cele assured residents of Orlando East improved police visibility on Monday afternoon, but simultaneously managed to get loads of South Africans across the country riled up with his views of those with body art.

Cele was responding to this weekend’s mass shooting at a tavern in the area, which saw unknown gunmen kill 15 people and wounded eight.

He announced the deployment of a special task team to investigate the murders, as well as the deployment of the Tactical Response Team in the township.

While promising plenty of additional resources to be deployed in the area, Cele also announced the recruitment of 10 000 additional police officers, who are expected to complete their training by 15 December.

In addition to these, a further recruitment drive for officers was announced, and it was while running through the list of requirements for these new cops that Cele managed to get people hot under the collar.

He said new applicants would be put through a gauntlet of fitness, psychometrics, and medical tests as part of the recruitment process, but those who like their skin with a bit of ink need not apply.

“When you have a tattoo, we don’t hire you because you have a tendency of being a gangster.”

Cele’s comments didn’t go down well with South Africans, and both those with and without tattoos had something to say about his aversion to tattooed cops.

Responses varied from reasonable and measured…

Yea of course it's inappropriate for any public servant to have tattoos but not everyone with a tattoo is likely a 'gangster'. And you can't hire based on appearance coz looks are deceiving— MK Tha Menace (@TheeOnlyMenace) July 11, 2022

Discrimination. I would rather employ people on SAPS who have to be fit and not overweight…is that also discrimination? Tattoos don't prevent people from being able to do their job .People I know with tattoos are definitely not "gangsters"….????— Storm53 (@Storm537) July 12, 2022

The only gangster here is him.



And unfortunately most gangsters in South African don’t even have tattoos. This is not America. He is an idiot. I know people in the police force who have tattoos but can hide it ????????— THE GIFTED WINE ENTHUSIAST (@DebbieBloodmoon) July 12, 2022

Bheki Cele is like the gift that keeps on giving.



About an hour ago, he told Orlando East residents, "if you have a tattoo, you are likely to be a gangster".



So I'm coming out (again), but this time as a "gangster". Yes, it's true… I belong to the Alphabet Mafia.



1/3 ???? pic.twitter.com/gdt3e83cMH— Brent Lindeque (@BrentLindeque) July 11, 2022

…to visibly upset.

He is talking kak, people use tattoos as a fashion statement. Bheki cele is tronk dronk.— Libra60 (@Libra01819187) July 11, 2022

And, as is always the case in South Africa, many decided to laugh through the pain.

Full disclosure. I’ve dated a few women with tattoos over the years.



Bheki Cele says they are gangsters. Does that make me a gang boss?— Wesley Fester (@wesleyfestersa) July 12, 2022

A tattooed in brain?

Is Cele trying to deflect from the current issues by taking pot shots at those with tattoos?

Does this officer have any tattoos?

Could his hat be affecting his thinking?

And some even pointed out a picture of the minister and his wife Thembeka Ngcobo at the 2019 State of The Nation address, in which it appears Ngcobo has a tattoo on her wrist.

Bheki Cele and his wife Thembeka Ngcobo, in which Ngcobo appears to have a wrist tattoo.

It remains unclear whether Ngcobo has exhibited any gangster tendencies at any point.