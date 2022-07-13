July Buck Moon: See 2022’s third and biggest supermoon tonight

Cheryl Kahla

The full moon in July 2022 (also known as Buck Moon) is the third consecutive supermoon this year. As per NASA, it will appear ‘full’ from Tuesday until early Friday.

Even though you have more than enough time to view it this week, the full moon will reach its peak Wednesday evening – making it the ideal time for skywatchers to catch a glimpse.

Here’s what you need to know.

Buck Moon 2022

When to view the supermoon

The moon will reach its closest point in orbit around the Earth at 8:52 pm today [Wednesday, 13 July]. The timing works out perfectly for those of us viewing from the southern hemisphere.

The supermoon will appear brighter than usual as it will be only 357,418 km from Earth, approximately 200 km closer than last month’s full moon.

The Moon will also shine brighter thanks to its angular diameter – it’s about 7% greater than that of an average-sized moon, and 14% greater than the diameter of a micro moon, also known as an apogee.

What does Buck Moon mean?

Each month’s full moon has its own moniker. In June, people from around the world referred to it by various names – Strawberry Moon, as well as Berries Ripen, Green Corn, and Blooming.

The full moon sets on General Paz Avenue in Buenos Aires, on 13 July 2022. Photo: AFP/Juan Mabromata

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, these names refer to a variety of times and places significant among Native American tribes.

The most common name in July is Buck Moon, a reference to the time of year when new antlers are growing on male deer or bucks.

In other tribes, it is also known as Feather Moulting Moon or Salmon Moon. The Cherokee refer to it as Ripe Corn Moon, while the Western Abenaki observe the Thunder Moon.

Buck Moon folklore

The Algonquians of New England hunted large amounts of deer in July. Venison was their main food source, often prepared in a stew with dried corn kernels.

They made harpoons from the antlers, shovels from the shoulder blades, and arrows out of bone shards. Hides were used as clothing and bedding and any unused bits were returned to the animal’s natural habitat out of respect.

Hindus and Buddhists – who call it Guru Full Moon as per Guru Purnima – celebrate this time of the month for clearing the mind.

Theravada Buddhists refer to it as Asalha Puha (also known as Dharma Day or Esala Poya) and it coincides with a festival to celebrate Buddha’s first sermon.

When is the next full moon?

Don’t worry if you miss this one – we’ll do all this again during the week of 11 August 2022 for the Full Sturgeon Moon.

It will be the last of four consecutive supermoons this year – and also goes by Flying Up Moon in Cree tribes, Ricing Moon (Anishinaabe), and Black Cherries Moon (Assinibione).

Source: NASA, Farmer’s Almanac, and Algonquin Legends (published by Charles G Leland).