WATCH: ‘I saw it coming,’ says motorist after multi-vehicle accident in KZN

Citizen Reporter

A truck driver sustained serious injuries following an accident involving three trucks on the N3 near Town Hill in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) on Wednesday.

According to The Witness, the accident, allegedly caused by a brake failure on one of the trucks, happened just after 6pm, resulting in the closure of both lanes on the N3.

The speeding truck was captured on video by another motorist who had been following it, seemingly for some time.

“This truck is coming down Town Hill flying. It didn’t stop at the top, his brakes are smoking to s**t. This is about to cause some s**t here. The brakes are failing, they’re overheated, going left and right because it didn’t stop at the top. Here we go, bang!” the motorist says before the truck ploughs into another.

Roland Robertson from the Midlands Emergency Service told the publication the injured driver was treated at the scene before being transported to a hospital for further medical care.

Three trucks were involved in the accident.

Watch the video below:

WARNING: Strong language

In a separate incident in the Eastern Cape, five people were killed in an accident on Wednesday.

According to Arrive Alive, an Isuzu double cab with two men and three women from Queenstown towards Aliwal North while Mini Truck with two males from Aliwal North, collided head-on.

All five occupants from Isuzu double cab – two men and three women – died on the scene, while both occupants from the Nissan UD Truck were entrapped and severely injured.