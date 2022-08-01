Wordle | Monday 1 August 2022: Hints, clues, solution for #408

Cheryl Kahla

Good morning, South Africa! It’s 1 August 2022 – the start of a new month and no one is in the mood for hassles today, especially not with Wordle #408.

Need assistance? You’ve come to the right place! We have clues and hints to keep the frustration at bay. Spoiler alert, the word will be revealed at the very end of this article.

1 August 2022, Wordle 408

How to play Wordle

Wordle took the world by storm during the Covid-19 pandemic and has remained a staple ever since. And it’s not always that hard.

You can access the game either via your mobile or desktop browser. There is only one puzzle per day, and everyone around the world is served the same challenge.

Your mission, if you choose to accept it, is to guess the day’s five-letter word and you only have six tries to get it right.

With every guess, the letters in your attempt are highlighted certain colours:

Grey: This letter doesn’t appear in the word

Orange: This letter appears in the word, but in a different place

Green: This letter appears in the word and is in the correct spot.

Tips to play Wordle

Use a word with the most popular vowels – A and E – and make sure the same letter doesn’t appear twice in your guess.

Avoid letters such as X, Z and Q until later on; these aren’t used as often as A, E, R, S and T.

I personally start the game with ARISE and TOUCH.

However, the words RAISE and MOUNT are worthy contenders too.

Clues for Wordle 408 on 1 August 2022

Today’s Wordle starts with the Letter Q and ends with the letter T.

It contains two vowels, and none of the letters appear twice. It’s a noun and can either mean a unit of liquid capacity

Related words are gallon and pint.

If you’re down to five tries with only one to go and ruining your winning streak is not on the cards, we’ve included the world below this image.

If, however, you do not want to cheat, stop scrolling here.

Photo: iStock

QUART.

A quart is a quarter of a gallon of liquid. While not in common use anymore, quarts are still used as a measurement in the Unitee States.

Even though the rest of the world uses the metric system, the word ‘quart’ still makes an appearance. A British imperial quart is approximately 1.13 litres, whereas a quart in the US is 0.94 litres