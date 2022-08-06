‘He went balls out, literally’: Uncontrollable penis makes athlete come last [WATCH]

Citizen Reporter

Possibly the biggest stage that Italian Alberto Nonino has ever competed in as a decathlete ended on an uncomfortable and embarrassing note.

A video of the 2022 World Athletics U20 Championships in Cali, Colombia has gone viral, showing Nonino struggling to keep his penis in place during the 400m decathlon final.

The 18-year-old began on a strong note, coming out as a favourite at the beginning of the race.

However, after the first bend things quickly went left field when spectators noticed the change in his body language in lane five.

WATCH: Not so private after all…

Mundial de atletismo sub20, Cali (Colombia). Última serie de los 400 metros del decatlón.



El italiano Alberto Nonino (18 años), por la calle cinco, empieza muy bien pero acaba entrando último.



Iba con la minga fuera. Literalmente #WorldAthleticsU20 pic.twitter.com/u3Jx8yLaz0— David Sánchez de Castro (@SanchezdeCastro) August 3, 2022

Nonino is seen adjusting and looking down at his shorts, only to realise he had exposed himself to the thousands of spectators watching the track race.

Trying to put his private parts back in his shorts and at the same time complete the race, Nonino quickly falls behind.

However, this multitasking didn’t help his commended efforts, as his pace noticeably slowed down, thus finishing in last place.

Netcitizens couldn’t help but share their unsolicited reactions.

WILLY WIN ?

A Very Awkward moment For Italian Decathlete #albertononino Who Kept 'Popping Out' Of His Shorts During The 400 Metre Race At #WorldAthleticsU20 In #Columbia. The 18 Yr Old Tried To (Literally) Cover His Embarrassment With His Hand Which Ensured He Came last. pic.twitter.com/7BGOCsT7Wg— TONYINBHAM (@TT0121) August 5, 2022

“Last series of the 400 meters decathlon. The Italian Alberto Nonino in lane five begins very well but crosses the finishing line last. He went balls out, literally,” journalist David Sanchez de Castro tweeted.

IN PICS: Cast of Jimi Hendrix penis on show in Iceland

Speaking on the incident on his Instagram story after noticeable publicity, Nonino wrote: “ I just want to talk to you a little bit about the rumpus there’s been on blogs and social media in general.

“I’m conscious it was obviously an accident and I’d like to tell you I’m aware of the reaction and you don’t need to send me the links to the blogs out there. I’m trying to laugh about it now but immediately afterwards I felt terrible and I’m thankful to my friends and family for helping me get over what happened a few hours later.”

On his Instagram account the young athlete is the national Italian under 20 Hepthalon champion Hephthalon is an athlete that partakes in the 100m hurdles, high jump, shot-put, 200 metres, long jump, javelin, and 800 metres).

