Ghost delegates haunt ANC’s North West conference

Sipho Mabena

The ninth North West African National Conference (ANC) at the Rustenburg Civic Centre has not only been marred by delays and legal tussle but also allegations of bogus delegates and theft.

The party laid criminal charges against a group of members that stormed the Olympia Park Stadium registration point and stole conference accreditation tags, which were later allegedly cloned.

The ANC Youth League accused the National Executive Committee team deployed to for the conference of being subjective and seeking to fraudulently influence the outcome of the conference.

[Watch] Kgotso Leshomo, a delegate at the ANC Provincial Conference in North West exposes some of the corruption by NEC members who tried to rig the conference in Bushy Maape's favour.



So far, +40 duplicate tags have been discovered.#ANCNW pic.twitter.com/OOKMIJuggd — H.M Smith (@Stoute_SA) August 14, 2022

Delegate Wessels Morweng said their members on the ground had received information that the orienting of tags was continuing but those printing the tags took off when they were approached.

He said there has been double production of tags to try to mitigate numbers because the NEC realised that the lobby groups they were pushing for was not going to “conquer so they decide to be malicious and become pickpockets and produced more tags”

Morweng lamented that this undermined the decorum of the organisation, unity and renewal of the organisation, saying they heard that security would be unleashed on them.

He showed the SABC the 40 tags that he claimed had been seized from the fleeing comrades and that this explained the delays in the conference.

“[Saturday] there was rush in the adoption of credentials…We discovered 40 tags, which gives an explanation why the NEC rushed the adoption of credentials…we are questioning the credibility of the process there is subjectiveness (sic) on the side of the NEC deployed to run this process,” Morweng charged.

He said the conference was not going to continue because its credibility was under question, saying during break on Saturday they were told voting would start 9am on Sunday but nothing had happened by 2pm.

“They learnt they were behind with 40 delegates as far as the issue of margin is concerned. Now the process has to be stalled until now…2pm so that these shenanigans can happen for them to mitigate the issue of margins,” Morweng told said.

He charged that they were not apologetic and would not be intimidated in their conference, vowing to raise the matter in plenary.

“This is not the conference of the ANC. This is not how the conference of the ANC should be run. We are not going to be intimidated. We are waiting for that security. If [the conference] must collapse it must collapse. If there must be physical clarity, there will be physical clarity. We are not going to be scared,” Morweng said.

A hot contest is expected between former premier Supra Mahumapelo, whose RET slate wants him back in the saddle and former MEC Nono Maloyi, Premier Bushy Maape, finance MEC Motlalepula Rosho and economic development MEC Kenetswe Mosenogi – who all contested under the President Cyril Ramaphosa ticket.