Watch: Leopard and hyena fight over impala while it tries to run away

Tracy Lee Stark

A family of tourists spotted a leopard hiding behind a thick tree, ambushing a nearby unaware herd of impala. The leopard makes a perfect catch, but the alarm calls coming from the impalas attracted a hyena! The hyena saw this as an opportunity to get a free meal. The impala was pregnant, so the hyena was not only getting one meal but two.

This one-of-a-kind sighting of the leopard and hyena was captured by a 43-year-old secretary, Charlene Swanepoel, while on safari with her family and friends in the Kruger National Park, near Letaba Rest Camp.

Swanepoel tells Latestsightings.com the story: “On an early morning game drive near Letaba, we were treated to some unbelievable action. We were privileged enough to experience this very exciting moment, where a gorgeous one-eyed leopard waited patiently for his moment to catch an impala.”

“Successful in his attempt, we were in awe at what we saw, yet another highlight awaited us when suddenly a hyena appeared out of the bush and stole the impala from the leopard.”

“Old One Eye and the hyena fought each other, but the hyena overpowered One Eye multiple times. The poor impala thought that this was his chance to get away, but luck was not on his side.”

“The one-eyed leopard moved away and kept his distance. It was at that moment that we heard another fight… Could it be? Another leopard on the scene!”

“Old One Eye fled into the highest nearby tree. And the younger male leopard waited patiently for some scraps that the hyena may leave behind. The hyena enjoyed his meal, and then picked up the impala, leaving some scraps behind and walked into the bush.”

“We were lucky enough to be at the right place at the right time!”

Now Watch: Kudu being admired from tourist’s room gets caught by hyena