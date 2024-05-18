OPINION: Khune is the best goalkeeper in the history of Kaizer Chiefs

Not only has he been loyal to the millions of Chiefs fans, he has also served them with distinction.

To say Itumeleng Khune is the best goalkeeper in the history of Kaizer Chiefs in a PSL era would not be farfetched. To be blunt, some might even argue that he is the best player in the club’s history. In an extraordinary career that spans over two decades at Amakhosi, players like Khune are a rare breed.

ALSO READ: Williams weighs in on Footballer of the Season award debate



Not only has he been loyal to the millions of Chiefs fans, he has also served them with distinction. World class goalkeepers like him don’t come around often. As the season concludes, the Soweto giants will bid farewell to one of its finest servants.

The 36-year-old will be the first one to admit that he’s not perfect and at times found himself at odds with the club. However, no one can question his dedication and greatness on the field of play. Only a few can dream of donning the famous black and gold for 25 years.



It will take a while for Chiefs to replace Khune and this season has demonstrated that none of the current Chiefs goalkeepers have what it takes to step in his shoes. The Ventersdorp-born great wasn’t called Mzansi’s number one without merit. In his prime, there was simply no one better than him in between the sticks.

There was an overreliance on Khune at Bafana Bafana and club level. With three league titles and nine cup competitions to his collection, the fan-favourite can look back on his career with immense pride. He’s a four-time winner of the Telkom Knockout Cup to go with three top 8 medals and two Nedbank Cup crowns.



ALSO READ: Bvuma pays tribute to Chiefs ‘legend’ Khune ahead of final home match



As soon as the Phefeni Glamour Boys announced that they will honour Khune in the game against Polokwane City on Saturday, one could not help but think of his best moments in a Chiefs jersey as well as the national team.

The 2007 Telkom Knockout final stands out for me. A fresh-faced Khune upstaged his hero Brian Baloyi who was in goal for Mamelodi Sundowns. On the night, Khune produced three saves in the penalty shootout to deny Esrom Nyandoro, Peter Ndlovu and Patrick Apataki as Chiefs won the game 3-2.

Although he was in his third season with the senior after being promoted from the development team, he endeared himself to the legions of Chiefs fans in that game. In that campaign, he was also named the PSL Players’ Player of the Season amongst other individual accolades.

No one will ever forget his inspired performance against Mexico in the opening game of the 2010 FIFA World Cup where he pulled off some unbelievable saves to earn Bafana a point in the 1-1 draw.



ALSO READ: Kaizer Chiefs to honour club legend Itumeleng Khune

The 2012-2013 PSL Footballer of the Season has done more than enough to warrant a position in a non-playing capacity within the club’s structures, having arrived as a youngster to the Chiefs academy in 1999. It will be a bittersweet moment as the Chiefs supporters say goodbye to their former captain at FNB Stadium.