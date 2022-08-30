Reitumetse Makwea
30 Aug 2022
SA not keeping up with exodus of experienced teachers, warn experts

South Africa is reportedly on the verge of losing more than 45% of its highly skilled government-employed teachers.

South Africa’s education system is facing a crisis due to the retirement over the next 10 years of its most experienced teachers – and this will make the country’s current dire skill shortages even worse. And it will be almost impossible to fill that knowledge and skills gap because current teaching programmes, especially distance learning, were compromising the quality of teachers coming into the system. Chief executive officer at the Institute of Risk Management SA (IRMSA) Pat Semenya said SA was simply not keeping up because when the exodus occurs, it will help create another significant hurdle to the overall...

