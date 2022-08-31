DA’s chief whip in Western Cape legislature dies while at work

Citizen Reporter

The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) chief whip in the Western Cape Provincial Legislature, Lorraine Botha, has passed away.

Botha died after collapsing suddenly on Wednesday while at work, according to the DA’s provincial leader Tertuis Simmers.

In a statement, Simmers said the governing party in the province was deeply saddened by her sudden passing.

DA Western Cape MPL Lorraine Botha. Picture: Supplied.

Botha was elected to the Western Cape Provincial Parliament in 2014, and during her time she served as the chairperson of the Standing Committees on Education, Social Development as well as Premier and Constitutional Matters.

She also served as the party’s caucus chairperson until she was appointed as chief whip of the DA’s Western Cape caucus in May this year.

Botha also served as the DA constituency head for Bergrivier.

“In January last year, Lorraine’s husband, Johan Botha, had also passed away. We extend our deepest condolences to the children they leave behind and to their family, friends and colleagues.

“We wish them all the strength they need during this difficult time. May her soul rest in peace,” Simmers said.

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

