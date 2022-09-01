Makhura’s polygraph threat nothing but a scare tactic, says legal expert

Lunga Simelane

Gauteng premier David Makhura’s promise to subject all members of the provincial executive council to polygraphs for full security clearance and ensure their “integrity” has been dismissed as a “scare tactic” by a legal expert. .

According to Makhura, polygraph tests are in line with the lifestyle audits conducted by the State Security Agency (SSA).

All MECs had complied and cooperated with the SSA during the first phase lifestyle audits.

“The polygraph test is a gold standard for us. We plan to set a precedent where, even when people have been appointed to positions, [they] should undergo this process,” he said.

“We are not aware what the polygraph questions will be. It is science. “It is already a policy of the department of public service and administration. A polygraph test is done by state security to check the consistency of responses.”

However, advocate Mannie Witz said polygraph tests were just a “scare tactic”, which could not be used against someone in a court of law.

“It has various shortfalls but people do not know. When told to undergo polygraph tests, they get stressed and concerned,” he said.

“At times, you get people who have experience of the polygraph and can get by it, even if they have done something wrong.” Witz said if it was conducted following lifestyle audits, it would only determine if what the person declared corresponded with the type of question asked.

“Polygraph tests are done to pick up a reaction following a question. It will not give you the exact answer. It is an indication but not conclusive proof,” he said.

Makhura added lifestyle audits would be introduced for officials of departments. The provincial government would prioritise those “who enjoy the biggest slice of the budget”.

Departments highlighted included health, education, transport, human settlements and infrastructure.

“Lifestyle audits will be for all managers, not just senior managers.

“This process will go to those who often do not get the spotlight,” he said.

Democratic Alliance Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga questioned that Makhura would not say which MECs had undertaken lifestyle audits and were found wanting, nor reveal the questions asked in the polygraph tests.

“We do not know what the actual grounds for these polygraph tests are. We do not know what the outcomes will be.

He cannot answer if declarations will be made public” he said. Msimanga said this could simply be a public relations stunt.

Makhura also said strides were being made to apprehend those involved in tavern shootings.

At least 39 people were shot in three different tavern shootings in July, leaving 21 dead and 18 injured. Makhura said 17 people had been arrested and police had traced some of the suspects back to a neighbouring country.

“Police are collaborating with authorities in that country to bring those suspects here to face the might of the law.”



