Parliament to pop culture: 6 SA stars who established themselves beyond their politician parents

Here is a look at six Mzansi stars who have carved out stellar careers in pop culture independent of their families' political legacies.

When actress Gugu Gumede recently sat down with host Jessie Woo to discuss her role as Joyce in the hit series The Polygamist, the conversation served as a reminder of the powerful connections shaping South African pop culture today.

While Gumede has earned nationwide acclaim for her dramatic talent, her roots lie deep within Mzansi’s political history.

She is far from alone. Behind the scenes and in front of the cameras, a growing cadre (pun intended) of South African creatives, musicians, and broadcasters are building formidable careers of their own; all while navigating the spotlight of being the children of high-profile political figures.

Here are six South African celebrities working in entertainment today who are the children of prominent political leaders.

1. Gugu Gumede

The Polygamist. (L to R) Gugu Gumede as Joyce Gomora, Sdumo Mtshali as Jonasi Gomora in The Polygamist. Picture: Netflix © 2026

Profession: Actor (Uzalo, eGagasini, The Polygamist)

Actor (Uzalo, eGagasini, The Polygamist) Mother: The late Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi (Founder of the National Freedom Party and former Deputy Minister of Science and Technology)

Gugu Gumede first captured the nation’s heart as Mamlambo on SABC1’s hit drama Uzalo, before stepping into new artistic territory in the drama series The Polygamist.

Though her mother was one of South Africa’s most visible female political party leaders, Gumede chose to forge a path in drama and television, proving her talent entirely on her own terms.

2. Gugulethu Zuma-Ncube

Profession: Executive producer and co-founder of Stained Glass TV

Executive producer and co-founder of Stained Glass TV Parents: Former South African President Jacob Zuma, currently with the MK Party and ANC veteran Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

Former South African President Jacob Zuma, currently with the MK Party and ANC veteran Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma Political family: Daughter-in-law to Zimbabwean politician Professor Welshman Ncube

Behind some of South Africa’s highest-rated television shows-including Uzalo, eHostela, The Wife and The Polygamist-is executive producer Gugulethu Zuma-Ncube.

As the daughter of former President Jacob Zuma and politician Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, and married to the son of Zimbabwean political leader Welshman Ncube, she grew up in the upper echelons of Southern African politics.

Through her production company Stained Glass TV, she has quietly built a powerful footprint in local television production that just saw her go global with the success of The Polygamist.

3. DBN Gogo (Mandisa Radebe)

Profession: Internationally acclaimed Amapiano DJ and producer

Internationally acclaimed Amapiano DJ and producer Parents: Jeff Radebe (former cabinet minister) and Bridgette Motsepe Radebe (mining executive and businesswoman)

Mandisa Radebe, known globally as DBN Gogo, is one of the chief global ambassadors of the Amapiano movement.

Her father, Jeff Radebe, is one of post-apartheid South Africa’s longest-serving cabinet ministers, while her mother, Bridgette Motsepe Radebe, is a prominent business executive.

Despite coming from political royalty, DBN Gogo intentionally kept her family background quiet during the early stages of her DJ career, letting her hit records and electrifying sets at international festivals like Coachella speak for themselves.

4. Dr Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh

Profession: Author, scholar, musician, and host of SMWX

Author, scholar, musician, and host of SMWX Parents: Adv. Dali Mpofu SC (Prominent advocate, former EFF Chairperson, and MK Party leader) and Theresa Oakley-Smith (British-born diversity consultant, author, and anti-racism trainer)

Dr Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh first entered the public sphere as part of the hip-hop group Entity alongside the late rapper AKA. Since then, the Oxford doctorate recipient has established himself as one of South Africa’s premier public intellectuals.

As host of the current affairs platform SMWX, he delivers sharp commentary on local politics – an arena his father, senior counsel Advocate Dali Mpofu, has navigated for decades across the ANC, EFF, and MK Party.

5. Phila Madlingozi

Profession: Actor, singer, and reality TV star

Actor, singer, and reality TV star Famous Parent: Ringo Madlingozi (Legendary musician and former EFF Member of Parliament)

Following in musical footsteps while charting his own acting career, Phila Madlingozi first made waves on Idols SA before landing roles in major television productions like Intersexions, The Queen, and the reality series Born Into Fame.

His father is Afro-pop legend Ringo Madlingozi, who later served as a Member of Parliament (MP) for the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

6. Midnight Uzo (Skhumbuzo Mazibuko)

Profession: Singer, songwriter, and trombonist

Singer, songwriter, and trombonist Famous Parent: Bathabile Dlamini (former minister of Social Development and former ANCWL President)

Making her mark in Mzansi’s evolving music scene, Midnight Uzo (Skhumbuzo Mazibuko) blends soulful vocals with brass instrumentation.

As the daughter of former cabinet minister Bathabile Dlamini, she has chosen a distinctly artistic lane, recently securing a high-profile mainstream collaboration with Kwaito veteran Professor on the single Hayi.