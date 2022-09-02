Marizka Coetzer
Journalist
2 minute read
2 Sep 2022
5:31 am
News

Big blow for dagga ‘grow club’ model following court ruling

Marizka Coetzer

Police will also have to have a mind change to realise people with cannabis should not be arrested, even if it was a little

cannibas
Pictture: iStock
The cannabis community’s dream of trading marijuana went up in smoke earlier this week after a Western Cape court ruled the growing club model illegal. Last year, the director of The Haze Club (THC), Neil Tristan Liddell, and his employee Adam van Houten brought an application against the minister of police to challenge the legality of growing cannabis. They were arrested in October 2020 with more than 2kg of dried cannabis and over 300 plants, allegedly valued at R1 million. This week, Judge J Slingers rejected the application and said recognising the grow club model would be impractical and nonsensical...

Read more on these topics