Advocate Teffo opens defamation case against Malema, Kelly Khumalo’s lawyer

Advocate Malesela Teffo, former defence lawyer of four of the men accused in the murder trial of Senzo Meyiwa, has opened a case of defamation of character and crimen injuria.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo confirmed to The Citizen that cases of defamation of character and crimen injuria had been opened by Teffo at the Johannesburg Central and Brixton police stations.

Both cases are currently under investigation.

ADV Malesela Teffo has opened a case of defamation of character & crimen injuria against #KellyKhumalo's lawyer Magdalene Moonsamy & EFF leader Julius Malema.

Teffo, who said in July when he withdrew as the accused’s defence advocate, told Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela he was being harassed by the State and court.

Before he withdrew, Teffo wrote to the high court demanding that police minister Bheki Cele be fired, and that Khumalo be prosecuted in the murder trial.

He also demanded that State prosecutor advocate George Baloyi be removed from the case.

Allegations against Teffo range from assault and harassment of police officers, to using foul language and threatening clients who wanted to fire him.

He is also accused of violating a court interdict and taking money from clients, despite not being a trust account advocate.

The Legal Practice Council (LPC) has applied to have him suspended or struck from the roll of advocates in light of the allegations against Teffo.

Teffo claims the LPC’s application to have him disbarred was orchestrated by police, the National Prosecuting Authority and courts.

Similar claims have also been made against Malema and Cele, with him saying he exposed an unsubstantiated alleged corrupt relationship between them.

Updates on Teffo’s defamation of character and crimen injuria applications to follow as more information is made available.

Additional reporting by Getrude Makhafola and Stephen Tau.