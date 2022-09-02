LIVE: SA’s best spinners at SA’s biggest spinning competition – Red Bull Shay’ iMoto

Shaun Holland

With SA’s biggest spinning competition happening at Wheelz n Smoke arena in Alberton, south of Johannesburg, on Friday and Saturday – many are excited to see Red Bull spinning live.

This is the fourth edition of the event and we are keen to see how the 12 driver will fare against the clock and the obstacles on the pitch.

Vic Pardal will be the event MC alongside Anele Zondo.

We bring you all the updates from Red Bull Shay’ iMoto live, from who qualifies for the main event to who knocks who out.

You can see all the live updates for SA’s biggest spinning competition here.

You can also watch the live stream of the event on Saturday night on the Red Bull’s website.

The judges; Magesh Ndaba, Jeff James, Shahiem Bel, and a fourth guest judge, together with the live audience will definitely have their hands full with deciding who drives off with this year’s title.

Judges are seen during Red Bull Shay’ iMoto in Johannesburg, South Africa on September 19, 2020. Photo: Craig Kolesky, Red Bull Content Pool

Tickets to Red Bull Shay’ iMoto are available at www.redbullshayimoto.com and at the door. For those who will not be able to join in on the action at Wheelz n Smokes, can catch all the action on SABC 1 in September.

