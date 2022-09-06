Daily news update: Phalatse motion of no confidence, Charlotte Maxeke hospital report and Senzo Meyiwa murder case

Citizen Reporter

Minority parties gun for Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse in motion of no confidence

Minority opposition parties are expected to bring a motion of no confidence against Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse at the next council meeting which the African National Congress (ANC) says it will support.

This comes after Speaker Vasco da Gama was voted out of office last week, after he was accused of appointing a secretary in council and concealing the details of the appointment.

At a media briefing addressed by the minority parties in Johannesburg on Monday, Phalatse and the Democratic Alliance (DA) was also accused of failing to serve the needs of the residents in the metro

Charlotte Maxeke hospital fire was arson – report

Charlotte Maxeke hospital. Picture Supplied

A police forensic report concluded that arson was the cause of the fire that destroyed parts of the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital in April 2021.

According to Daily Maverick, the report, written by Captain Pravisha Ramsundar, the South African Police Service’s senior forensic fire investigator, also ruled out accidental causes for the fire.

In addition to the huge costs that the fire caused, it also led to patients losing their lives, doctors resigning and a backlog in surgeries.

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial set to resume

Advocate Zandile Mshololo consulting with her client during the Senzo Meyiwa trial. Photo: Twitter/SA FM

The murder trial against the five men accused of killing former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa is set to resume in the Pretoria High Court on Monday, after a lengthy break.

Five men – Sifisokuhle Ntuli, Muzikawukhulelwa Sthemba Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Ncube and Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa – are standing trial for Meyiwa’s murder which occurred on 26 October 2014.

The accused face charges which include murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, being in possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition.

Kanye denies he’s responsible for viral Kim Kardashian diarrhoea post

Kanye ‘Ye’ West has spoken out about a viral post claiming his ex-wife Kim Kardashian had “diarrhoea” frequently. The rapper denied he wrote it.

The internet went into a frenzy over the weekend after a social media post that purported to be Kanye ‘Ye’ West’s where he claimed that his ex-wife Kim Kardashian constantly has diarrhoea constantly.

Kanye West has persistentlycriticised the mother of his four children, her family members and friends on Instagram.

It was first thought that this was going to be Ye’s latest viral post when a meme that claimed his ex-wife Kim has “diarrhoea” frequently.

The post read: “Kim has diarrhoea a lot. Like way more than a normal person should have it.”

Brazil coach hoping for better performance against Banyana

Pia Mariane Sundhage, coach of Brazil during the press conference at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban on Sunday. (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Brazil women’s coach Pia Sundhage will be hoping for a better performance from her charges when they take on Banyana Banyana in their second friendly at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Monday.

Sundhage was not satisfied with the way Brazil played in the first of the two friendly matches played at Orlando Stadium last Friday, even though her team won 3-0.

The Female Canaries coach says her players failed to complete their passes and they were not compact, and she also gave credit to Banyana for the way they played.