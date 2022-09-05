Another bold move from Cape Racing

Mike Moon

Cape Racing has thrown another firecracker into the South African racing scene with Monday’s announcement that it is setting up its own thoroughbred sales division.

This will be in “opposition” to the existing Bloodstock SA and Cape Thoroughbred Sales operations, which are nowadays in synch with each other under the Thoroughbred Breeders Association.

The TBA was formed more than a century ago and had Bloodstock SA as its sales arm for many years. In 2011, Cape Thoroughbred Sales was started by the now-disgraced tycoon and top owner Markus Jooste.

Cape Racing’s latest move follows dramatic initiatives to revitalise racing in Western Cape, led by prominent owner Greg Bortz with major sponsorship from bookmaker Hollywoodbets. An ambitious strategy to grow horse numbers involves paying owners to race their horses, incentives for visiting trainers, adding many more lower-grade races to the calendar and livening up festival race meetings.

A press release unveiling the new sales arm said: “All profits earned by this division will be channelled into stakes and will contribute alongside Cape Racing’s other initiatives aimed at ensuring the longevity and sustainability of racing in the province.



“Greg Bortz, the executive chairman elect of Cape Racing, stated: ‘Establishing a Thoroughbred Sales Division is a logical extension of our brand. Furthermore, the entire focus for us is on creating revenue streams that stay within racing and are used for the benefit and growth of racing. The majority of the country’s breeders are based in the Cape, so I am sure they will be thrilled to see the proceeds of sales conducted in our province be returned into the local stakes pot. We are also excited to welcome all the breeders from around the country to come and participate in our sales events – if racing wins, we all win, and we are all on the same team here!’



“Justin Vermaak, Cape Racing head of racing operations, added: ‘The Western Cape seems the logical region to host auction sales as:

(i) the majority of horses on offer do not have to travel vast distances to get to the sales;

(ii) it is located in the appropriate area from a quarantine perspective;

(iii) it is frequented by high-profile local and international buyers; and

(iv) can be staged to coincide with the major feature races in the Mother City as well as the other top social events in and around the city. We look forward to adding to the national sales calendar and hopefully contributing to positively uplifting our fantastic breeding industry.’”



Details of a planned sales calendar are yet to be announced.