Zuma lodges private prosecution proceedings against Downer and journalist

Former president Jacob Zuma has reportedly launched private prosecution proceedings in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg against senior state prosecutor, advocate Billy Downer, and News24 journalist, Karyn Maughan.

The case is in connection to News24 publishing information related to Zuma’s medical condition last year.

News24 reported on Tuesday the former president claims Downer leaked information about his confidential medical condition to Maughan and wants the pair to be charged for violating sections of the National Prosecuting Act.

The summons was reportedly served on Downer and Maughan on Tuesday morning. They are expected to appear in the high court on 10 October 2022.

The case is related to a letter written by Brigadier Mcebisi Mdutywa last year when Zuma was imprisoned at Estcourt Correctional Centre in KZN for being in contempt of court after he refused to appear before the state capture commission.

In his letter to authorities, Mdutywa said Zuma had suffered a “traumatic injury” in November 2020 and needed “extensive emergency treatment” with six months to recover.

News24 maintains that the publication of the information was not in violation of any laws as the information was attached to court papers lodged at the KZN High Court in Pietermaritzburg.

The NPA gave Zuma the green light to pursue private prosecution against Downer in June this year after it declined to prosecute him for allegedly leaking Zuma’s private medical records to the media.

Downer is the lead prosecutor in Zuma’s arms deal corruption case.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

