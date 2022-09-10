WATCH: King Charles ‘stealing pen’ after signing proclamation

Faizel Patel

Charles III made history after he was proclaimed the new King of Britain on Saturday, but it did not come without a “fight” with an inkpot.

The new monarch ascended the throne after his mother Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday.

As King Charles III went to sign the historic proclamation, viewers of the momentous occasion found themselves distracted when the new monarch suddenly gestured furiously to one of his aides.

He frantically motioned to an aide to move a pen box from his desk, which viewers described as ‘far too small’ for the huge document and stationery.

Despite the magnitude and significance of the moment, viewers and social media users could not help but find the apparent difficulty King Charles had with the pen funny.

Charles III gritting his teeth, asked a nearby aide to get the box out of the way so he could sign the second part of the large document on the table.

Some viewers joked the new King “stole” the pen after he put it in his pocket before taking it out again.

The new British Monarch used ink from a silver pot gifted to him by his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.

King Charles was joined by his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, and his son and heir Prince William – the new Prince of Wales, who added their signatures to the formal proclamation documents.

Meanwhile, the death of Queen Elizabeth II has left the world divided, with some celebrating her long life of service in the world and others calling on King Charles III, to “step up and make amends” for the relationship the monarchy had with colonialism.

Local callers to radio shows, newspaper letter writers and social media posters advised Charles to return the allegedly stolen Great Star of Africa, a diamond that was mined on 26 January 1905 in Pretoria, which has a current estimated value of $400 million (R6.9 billion).

The late queen’s funeral will be on Monday 19 September 2022, a public holiday in the form of a Day of National Mourning.

Additional reporting by Reitumetse Makwea

