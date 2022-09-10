Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral to be held on Monday, September 19

AFP

The state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II will be held at Westminster Abbey in London at 11:00 am (1000 GMT) on Monday, September 19, royal officials said on Saturday.

Buckingham Palace also confirmed that the queen, who died on Thursday aged 96, will then be taken to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, west of London, for a committal service.

ALSO READ: Calls for King Charles III to ‘step up and make amends’ for colonialism

The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday 19th September.



Prior to the State Funeral, The Queen will Lie-in-State in Westminster Hall for four days, to allow the public to pay their respects. — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 10, 2022

The queen’s body is currently in an oak coffin covered by the Royal Standard for Scotland, with a wreath of flowers on top, in the ballroom of Balmoral Castle, in northeast Scotland.

Royal officials called it “a scene of quiet dignity”.

The queen’s coffin will be taken on a 290-kilometre trip by road from the remote estate to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh on Sunday.

This afternoon at Buckingham Palace, His Majesty The King, accompanied by Her Majesty The Queen Consort, held Audiences with the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Prime Minister and Members of the Cabinet, and Opposition Party Leaders. pic.twitter.com/3hHWGHyO4E— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 10, 2022

In the Scottish capital, the coffin will be taken from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles’s Cathedral to lie at rest until Tuesday.

It will then be taken by air to Buckingham Palace in London, before lying in state at Westminster Hall from Wednesday.

His Majesty The King gives a personal declaration at today’s Accession Council, where he was formally proclaimed King Charles III.



⚫ https://t.co/lZ6yrT9Y0Y pic.twitter.com/phalp3gxTo— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 10, 2022

NOW READ: Putin offers his ‘sincerest congratulations’ to King Charles III